New attractions help Tulsa take music city reputation to next level

More than ever, Tulsa can flex its music city muscles.

Church Studio, Leon Russell’s jam pad for music artists in the 1970s, underwent a major restoration and reopened in March.

The Bob Dylan Center is scheduled to open near the Woody Guthrie Center in May.

The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, which will honor all types of Oklahoma creatives, musicians included, is expected to debut in 2023.

Historic Cain’s Ballroom has, for decades, been attracting music lovers from all over the globe — ever since Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys transformed the joint into the Carnegie Hall of Western swing. The new attractions will help elevate Tulsa’s status as a music destination.

Music and all, let’s explore 2022 entertainment options people can enjoy in Tulsa (and towns a short road trip away). Advice: Don’t miss out on the city’s museums, and head to the Gathering Place any day you feel the urge to soak up the outdoors.

Need a laugh?

The clown princes (and princesses) of basketball will grace the BOK Center when the Harlem Globetrotters roll into town March 26. The worlds of sports and comedy will collide again when a Dude Perfect tour stop arrives July 10 at the BOK Center and when David Feherty performs May 19 at Hard Rock Live.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, a “MADtv” alum and former NFL cheerleader, is doing stand-up April 22 at Hard Rock Live. “Saturday Night Live” alum Jon Lovitz is booked for two shows April 2 at Cain’s Ballroom.

The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort is hosting shows by Trevor Noah (April 23) and Theo Von (May 6).

Tulsa Theater is welcoming Bill Engvall (April 1), Iliza Shlesinger (April 7), Bert Kreischer (May 15), Brian Regan (May 19) and a “My Name is Not Mom” tour stop (June 10).

You can get a comedy-plus-magic fix when Penn & Teller perform Oct. 28 at River Spirit and when Piff the Magic Dragon arrives Nov. 1 at Cox Business Convention Center. CBCC also will host shows by Sal Vulcano (April 23) and Steve Crowder/Dave Landau (May 14).

BOK Center shows

BOK Center’s list of scheduled performers in March included Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Slipknot and Snoop Dogg (with Ice Cube and Warren G). A Snoop Dogg show sold out so quickly that a second date was added.

Moving forward, the award-winning arena venue will host Koe Wetzel (April 9), Marco Antonio Solis (April 29), Megadeth/Lamb of God (April 30), the Eagles (May 16), Jack White (May 24), Jason Aldean (Aug. 6), The Lumineers (Aug. 17), Poison (Aug. 20), Iron Maiden (Sept. 15) and Thomas Rhett (Sept. 24).

Oklahoma country superstars

On April 23, Garth Brooks’ stadium tour will bring him to Donald W. Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It will be his only stadium appearance in Arkansas or Oklahoma this year.

Blake Shelton will return to his home state to headline a June 11 Highway to Henryetta festival at Henryetta’s Nichols Park. The news was announced late last year by former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, a Henryetta High School alum. Proceeds will benefit educational and community initiatives in Henryetta. Go to highwaytohenryetta.com for information.

Reba McEntire announced in November that Reba’s Place — a restaurant, live music venue and retail store — will debut in Atoka in 2022.

Constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple, Reba’s Place will feature two stories of dining space that opens up to a central stage that will host live music performances. The venue will include a curated collection of memorabilia from McEntire’s personal archives.

Outsiders House Museum

Music artist Danny O’Connor is responsible for “saving” the Outsiders House and turning the former filming site into a museum devoted to the 1983 movie and the S.E. Hinton book that inspired the film.

Maybe it’s a natural progression for the Outsiders House to become a music venue. Actor and musician C. Thomas Howell has performed concerts on the museum’s lawn. On May 7 and May 8, Barry Williams from “The Brady Bunch” will get his turn. Stay gold — and groovy.

For tickets and information, go to the Outsiders House Museum Facebook page. The museum is open for tours on weekends.

Bob Dylan Center

Scheduled to open May 10, the Bob Dylan Center will house and exhibit more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures created and owned by Dylan over seven decades. Items include handwritten lyric manuscripts, previously unreleased recordings, never-before-seen film performances, rare or unseen photographs and other priceless items spanning an unparalleled career. To learn more, go to bobdylancenter.com.

Elvis Costello will perform May 7 at Cain’s Ballroom as part of a VIP grand opening for the Dylan Center.

If you want to see a live Dylan show, he’s performing April 13 at Tulsa Theater.

PGA Championship

The eyes of the sporting world will be on Tulsa May 16-22 when Southern Hills is the site of the 2022 PGA Championship. Southern Hills is an old pro when it comes to hosting golf majors. Here comes another.

Music jackpot

Casino venues offer multiple stages for music artists to perform in Tulsa.

For instance:

The Cove at River Spirit will welcome Air Supply (April 7), Boys II Men (April 8), Foreigner (April 14), Jimmie Allen (April 21), the Oak Ridge Boys (April 30), Bonnie Raitt (May 20), John Fogerty (May 21), Tanya Tucker (July 8) and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Oct. 21).

Artists scheduled to perform at Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center are Gin Blossoms/Sister Hazel (April 1), Scotty McCreery (April 29), Skid Row (May 6), Los Lobos (June 11), Ted Nugent (July 28) and Locash (Sept. 9).

Among music artists booked at Hard Rock Live are Joe Nichols (April 14), Easton Corbin (May 12) and Tesla (June 29).

Weird Al sequel

Weird Al Yankovic has history in Tulsa. He starred in “UHF,” a 1989 comedy film that was shot in Tulsa. The parody artist supreme is returning for a June 1 performance at Tulsa Theater.

Others performing at Tulsa Theater in 2022: 311 (April 5), Brothers Osborne (April 14), Modest Mouse (April 28), Leon Bridges (April 29), Christone “Kingfish” Ingram (May 3), The Cult (May 4), George Thorogood (May 5), Papa Roach (May 24), Brit Floyd (June 7), the Masked Singer Tour (July 10), W.A.S.P. (Nov. 6) and Rumours of Fleetwood Mac (Nov. 9).

‘Oklahoma!’ revisited

From June 14-20, Celebrity Attractions is presenting a reimagined, controversial production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. For tickets and info, go to celebrityattractions.com.

Pryor music festivals

Rocklahoma will take place Sept. 2-4 at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds north of Pryor. For information, go to rocklahoma.com.

The Born & Raised music festival debuted in 2021 on Rocklahoma turf and will return Sept. 16-18. The festival features “outlaw” and Red Dirt music. For tickets, go to bornandraisedfestival.com.

Cain’s Ballroom

Your Tulsa experience isn’t complete unless you have heard live music at Cain’s Ballroom.

Go to cainsballroom.com for an updated list of pending shows. Among music artists playing the historic honky tonk in 2022 are the Subtronics (March 30), girl in red (April 3), Lauren Alaina (April 7), the Turnpike Troubadours (April 8-9), Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats (April 21), Citizen Cope (April 25), St. Paul & The Broken Bones (April 26), Clutch (May 12), Gang of Youths (May 26), The War on Drugs (June 4), Tech N9ne (June 9), Bone Thugs-N-Harmony (June 23), Ray Wylie Hubbard (July 15), Purity Ring (July 17), Cat Power (July 27), Simple Plan & Sum 41 (July 29), Toadies/Reverend Horton Heat (Sept. 13) and Dinosaur Jr. (Sept. 21).

It gets better. In 2023, Cain’s Ballroom visitors will be able to walk across the street to the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture.

