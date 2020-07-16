Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan, shown during a past performance in Tulsa, is getting his own SiriusXM channel.

 Tom Gilbert

if you need something to laugh about during a mostly grim 2020, be aware that Jim Gaffigan is making comedy history.

Gaffigan is the first comedian to get his own SiriusXM pop-up channel.

The Jim Gaffigan Channel, which launched this week and will continue through Aug. 13, features the prolific comedian's full stand-up library, plus two never-before-heard albums, interviews and other rare material.

"I'm so honored to have my own channel on SiriusXM," Gaffigan said. "I plan to make my children listen 24/7 over the entire month."

Said a news release announcing the channel: "Known for his largely clean, sarcastic material about everyday life (food, fatherhood, and laziness) as well as his signature 'audience voice,' the five-time Grammy nominee has performed his stand-up before crowds at some of the most prestigious venues around the globe. Now SiriusXM subscribers can hear material from a dozen albums that span Gaffigan's nearly three decades in the industry, as well as highlights from his SiriusXM interviews from over the years."

The channel launch coincides with Gaffigan becoming the first comedian to reach a billion track streams on Pandora.

The two exclusive and never-before-heard albums feature Gaffigan performing and tailoring his stand up to audiences around the world.

SiriusXM also announced this week the launch of five exclusive channels dedicated to "iconic, game-changing music artists:" Beastie Boys, Bob Marley, Coldplay, Michael Jackson and Queen, plus the return of The Prince Channel.

