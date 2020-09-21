Native travel group names Cherokee Nation top destination

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cherokee Nation was recently named as the 2020 Tribal Destination of the Year by the American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association.

The award was in recognition of the Cherokee Nation's dedication to sharing the rich history and culture of Cherokee people through its various historic sites and attractions, which includes six cultural museums, two welcome centers and various retail locations.

In addition, Cherokee Nation employee Linda Taylor received the Excellence in Customer Service Award. Taylor has been with the tribe for 28 years and currently serves as the senior manager for Cherokee Nation’s retail operations.

“American Indian culture has always been the cornerstone for tourism in our state and our region, and we, at Cherokee Nation, have worked hard to help champion those efforts,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

“Over the past decade, Cherokee Nation’s preservation efforts have led to an extraordinary collection of attractions that authentically tell the Cherokee story," he said. "Through these sites, we’re able to share that story with hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe each year, who are eager for the engaging experience that is found when you visit Cherokee Nation.”

The award was presented Sept. 16 at the Enough Good People Industry Awards ceremony hosted during the 22nd annual American Indian Tourism Conference. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, the conference and awards ceremony were held virtually this year.

James D. Watts Jr. 918-581-8478 james.watts@tulsaworld.com Twitter: watzworld

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.