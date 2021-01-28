Native storytelling among topics of Sundance Tulsa's 'beyond film' panels

Native storytelling should be a subject of interest in Oklahoma.
It will be the focus of a panel during Circle Cinema’s run as a satellite site for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.
The native storytelling panel is part of Sundance in Tulsa’s “beyond film” programming. Programs begin Friday, Jan. 29, and continue through Tuesday, Feb. 2.
All “beyond film” events are free to watch and attend. The events will stream online at youtube.com/circlecinema and facebook.com/circlecinema, in addition to being shown in-theater at Circle Cinema. Following premieres, each “beyond film” event will remain free to watch on-demand for the duration of the festival.
Blackhorse Lowe selected films and filmmakers for the native storytelling panel, which will debut at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
“There really is an Indigenous global film market out there and a movement as well,” he said. “It’s always growing and mutating and there is always room to make more new and cool stories.”
The first hour of the native storytelling panel will be short films. The films will be followed by a 45-minute, pre-recorded discussion, according to Lowe, who indicated all of the panelists have an Oklahoma connection and at least a loose affiliation with Sundance.
Filmmakers Suzanne Kite, Erica Tremblay, Kyle Bell, Jeffrey Palmer and Lowe will discuss the impact and importance of Indigenous voices in cinema. The panel will be moderated by Allison Herrera, KOSU Indigenous Affairs reporter.
Clips will be from “Little Chief” (2020 short directed by Tremblay), “Shimásáni” (2009 short directed by Lowe), “Defend the Sacred” (2017 short directed by Bell), “Pahá kiŋ lená wakháŋ” (2019 performance by Kite) and “Isabelle’s Garden” (2015 short directed by Palmer).
Lowe is grateful for the opportunity and thanked Circle Cinema and Sundance for the opportunity to showcase the works of the filmmakers.
“I wish that everyone who tunes in or checks it out will pay attention to these names that are on this panel and look at the filmmakers because they do have a large body of work that is available on video and other social media websites,” he said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what Oklahoma has to offer in Indigenous films.”
Lowe, asked about native storytelling from a big-picture standpoint, said it is definitely progressing and is going to the forefront in terms of the freshest cinema available in this country.
“A lot of our stories are completely original and are really breaking ground in terms of the narrative and telling new, fresh stories and are kind of coming from a perspective that has been long overlooked,” he said. “And it’s just something that deals a lot with different types of issues, whether it be land issues or experimental films or something that deals with trauma or comedy or something lighthearted.”
Lowe said native voices are being heard in the cinematic landscape now “and really we are establishing our own narrative and establishing our own unique aesthetic and just our way of kind of telling films.”
Lowe said that voice has always been there.
“But now it is more at the forefront because of places like Sundance and places like Tribeca and other festivals where they actually give us our due in terms of us being able to tell our stories.”