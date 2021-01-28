Native storytelling among topics explored during Sundance's 'beyond film' panels

Clips will be from “Little Chief” (2020 short directed by Tremblay), “Shimásáni” (2009 short directed by Lowe), “Defend the Sacred” (2017 short directed by Bell), “Pahá kiŋ lená wakháŋ” (2019 performance by Kite), and “Isabelle’s Garden” (2015 short directed by Palmer).

Lowe is grateful for opportunity and thanked Circle Cinema and Sundance for the opportunity to showcase the works of the filmmakers.

“I wish that everyone who tunes in or checks it out will pay attention to these names that are on this panel and look at the filmmakers because they do have a large body of work that is available on video and other social media web sites,” he said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what Oklahoma has to offer in Indigenous films.”

Lowe, asked about native storytelling from a big-picture standpoint, said it is definitely progressing and is going to the forefront in terms of the freshest cinema available in this country.