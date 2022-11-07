Nathan Wright releases third single of new solo project

The third release of Nathan Wright’s solo project has arrived.

The new song, “Witch Dreams,” and its accompanying animated music video (created by Lane Goza) were released on Nov. 1. The release is part of Wright’s year-long project to release a new song and video every six weeks for one year.

Wright spoke to the Tulsa World about “Witch Dreams,” the music video, his musical process and more.

Tulsa World: This song, “Witch Dreams,” feels very multi-layered. Which instrument did you start with, and how did you get to the final product?

Nathan Wright: It all started with the first ukulele sound that you hear. My ukulele sounds weird because I put Quattro strings on it after going to Aruba, so some of the strings are an octave lower, making it sound deeper and richer than a ukulele ought to. The original idea was to layer ukulele parts on top of each other, so there are four main parts that got recorded five minutes after I had the idea.

There’s a concept in music called hemiola, which is the overlaying of time signatures on top of one another. So, the original part is in ⅝ time signature, and some of the others are in ⅜, and one of them feels longer. The idea is that they’ll eventually line up. It’s kind of like finding the lowest common denominator in math, and it creates a texture.

TW: During the songwriting process, where were you drawing inspiration from?

NW: Unconsciously, this song feels the most to me like a Bjork song, and I’ve already gotten a couple of people mentioning Radiohead. But I think consciously, the vocal melody came from an idea of contrast. The instrumentation is plucky, with lots of hemiola, ticking and texture. So I wanted to make the vocals be the exact opposite, just slow and kind of drifting.

TW: What are some of the thematic elements you want people to notice in the music video?

NW: Lane and I wanted the viewer to be in the same state as the protagonist, in that you see the protagonist exist in several different forms, but you’re not certain which one is the actual one. There are clues about which one is and isn’t, and by the end, you may be right or wrong.

TW: Can you explain the title “Witch Dreams” and how it ties into the message of this song?

NW: The character in this song is tethered between different worlds. Their memories of the opposing world are the witch dreams, the sort of whispers they suspect may be hallucinations or maybe not. There’s an element that I go back to from the beginning, which is whenever you hear it explicitly stated like that, it should seem alarming. But so many of us have red flags in our lives that we just kind of accept, politely ignore or pretend they’re not real. So there’s an element of consent to it — just accepting that you’re on a tightrope. It’s ghostly mappings of huge consequences, ignoring them or expecting them to go away.

It reminds me of my relationship with tinnitus, which I have from the bad behavior of standing next to drummers slamming cymbals or going to several loud shows in a row. I’ve become a lot more disciplined about wearing earplugs or being more careful about where I stand. But even last week, my friend had a birthday party and everyone came and played music and it started to get loud and I noticed that I didn’t have earplugs on me. And I thought, ‘Whatever, this is fun’ — that consent of an obviously bad decision that’ll have lasting effects that you just bear because you’re in the moment. I can’t psychoanalyze everybody, but that’s got to be a normal attribute of humanity.

Wright’s music is available on all platforms. To learn more about Wright’s project, visit yeoldetulsa.net. His next release is Dec. 15.