Muslim, Jewish comedians taking part in Comedy for Peace show

The Jewish Federation of Tulsa is presenting Comedy for Peace, a night of comedy featuring Muslim and Jewish comedians Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, located on the Zarrow Campus at 2021 E. 71st St.
Weaving comedy and laughter into love, connection and tolerance, Comedy for Peace is not a political show, said a news release about the event.
The release said Comedy for Peace was founded by comedian/producer Dotan Malach (Erik Angel), who understands that although the political situation isn’t easily fixable “on a personal level, we’re all human beings who want to work and live together, peacefully. The first goal of Comedy for Peace is to show everyone that we can, very easily, collaborate, standing on one stage together, have fun and laugh at ourselves and each other, without any politics involved.”
Tickets are $10 and include a light dinner and one drink ticket (beer/wine). Tickets can be purchased at JewishTulsa.org/ComedyForPeace. The show is recommended for ages 13-up. All attendees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and wear a mask when not eating or drinking.
Comedy for Peace will feature four comedians. Here are their descriptions, per the news release:
•Tehran Von Ghasri is one of the hottest rising comedians on the scene. With a diverse, contrasting background (Black, Persian, Muslim, Jewish), plus street smarts and education, he brings a fresh, unique perspective to comedy. Tehran has been seen on Comedy Central, HBO and Fox.
•Steve Marshall is a New York-based Jewish American comedian, actor and writer with 30 years of experience performing live. He tours regularly throughout the United States.
•Usama Siddiquee is a Muslim Bengali-American stand-up comedian and actor based in New York. He participated on “America’s Got Talent” and is a rising star in the comedy world.
•Dotan Malach (Erik Angel) is an Israeli-Jewish comedian and the founder/producer of Comedy for Peace. Born and raised in Israel, he is based on the New York City, where he is getting to know the American comedy scene. His comedy centers around the fact that he is a Jew, an immigrant, recently married and no one around him understands Hebrew. He has performed in clubs around New York City, including West Side Comedy Club, Greenwich Village Comedy Club and the Broadway Comedy Club, as well as performing internationally.