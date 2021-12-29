Muslim, Jewish comedians taking part in Comedy for Peace show

The Jewish Federation of Tulsa is presenting Comedy for Peace, a night of comedy featuring Muslim and Jewish comedians Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, located on the Zarrow Campus at 2021 E. 71st St.

Weaving comedy and laughter into love, connection and tolerance, Comedy for Peace is not a political show, said a news release about the event.

The release said Comedy for Peace was founded by comedian/producer Dotan Malach (Erik Angel), who understands that although the political situation isn’t easily fixable “on a personal level, we’re all human beings who want to work and live together, peacefully. The first goal of Comedy for Peace is to show everyone that we can, very easily, collaborate, standing on one stage together, have fun and laugh at ourselves and each other, without any politics involved.”

Tickets are $10 and include a light dinner and one drink ticket (beer/wine). Tickets can be purchased at JewishTulsa.org/ComedyForPeace. The show is recommended for ages 13-up. All attendees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

Comedy for Peace will feature four comedians. Here are their descriptions, per the news release: