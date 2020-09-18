Muskogee Mini-Con going online

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Muskogee Public Library’s annual Mini-Convention, or Mini-Con, will be held Saturday, Sept. 19 and the free event will be entirely online via a Discord server hosted by library staff.

“The library has been adapting to the pandemic crisis and working to find ways to better serve the community during this time,” Jessica Conley, branch manager of Muskogee Public Library, said in a news release. “We’re excited to bring about this celebration of fandom and family fun for the community.”

Mini-Con will host panels featuring composer and musician Eric Roth, YouTuber Matt Shea and Muskogee Public Schools’ eSports coordinator Dominic Bloschichak.

Bestselling authors will make appearances in all-day Q&A sessions: Patrick Carman, Gail Carson Levine, Tracey West, Jim Butcher, Lev Grossman, Shawn Speakman and Terry Brooks.

There will be cosplay contests for kids (5-8), pre-teens (9-12), teens (13-17) and adults (18-up) with Shepherd Creations as guest judge. Debuting this year, a “mask-erade” will be held for guests who’d like to show off their masks.

A virtual Escape Room themed as the TV show “The Office” will run all day. Vendors and exhibitors will be available for guests throughout the event.

Discord is a free software program specializing in text, image, video and audio communication between users in a chat channel. To download Discord, visit: https://discord.com/new/download

