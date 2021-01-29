 Skip to main content
'Musical thievery' subject of Signature Symphony talk

The old saying that, "Good artists copy, great artists steal" has more than a grain of truth to it, as violinist Amanda Hamm will show in the next installment of the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College's "Connecting the Dots" series.

Hamm will talk about and give examples of how composers from the Baroque era to modern times have often "borrowed" from the work of others to create their own music in this virtual presentation.

The talk can be viewed anytime before Tuesday, Feb. 2, upon purchase of access to the Zoom presentation. Cost is $10. To purchase, and more information: signaturesymphony.org.

