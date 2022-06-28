 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood

ZZ Top sets Hard Rock show

  • Updated
  • 0
ZZ Top

Frank Beard and ZZ Top are coming back to Hard Rock live. Photo/Kevin Pyle.

 Kevin Pyle

ZZ Top will return to Hard Rock Live for a Sept. 17 performance.

Tickets start at $89.50.

The band’s current lineup us singer-guitarist Billy F. Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard (aka “The Man With No Beard”) and bassist Elwood Francis, who stepped up in 2021 after the passing of longtime member Dusty Hill.

Tickets are available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information on ZZ Top, visit ZZTop.com.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Recent documentaries with Oklahoma ties

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How Priah Ferguson became 'Stranger Things' most beloved little sister

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert