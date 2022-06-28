ZZ Top sets Hard Rock show

ZZ Top will return to Hard Rock Live for a Sept. 17 performance.
Tickets start at $89.50.
The band’s current lineup us singer-guitarist Billy F. Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard (aka “The Man With No Beard”) and bassist Elwood Francis, who stepped up in 2021 after the passing of longtime member Dusty Hill.
Tickets are available online at hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For more information on ZZ Top, visit ZZTop.com.