ZZ Top, Cody Jinks headlining Born & Raised Music Festival

“We were excited to launch Born & Raised in 2020, and to say we’re even more excited in 2021 is an understatement,” Mike DuCharme, festival producer for AEG Presents, said. “This region lives and breathes outlaw, Texas, Red Dirt country. We can’t wait for fans to walk through the doors and experience what we have put together.”

Pre-sale passes will be available beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5 via Tunespeak. Fans can register for the pre-sale at bornandraisedfestival.com.

Passes go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Monday, June 7. Weekend general admission passes start at $99.50 with reserved seating starting at $235.50. VIP packages, starting at $489.50, will include up-close reserved seating, VIP parking, private viewing areas and beverage service plus access to the Red River Saloon with private, unplugged sessions with select artists (to be announced) and catering, water and soft drinks throughout the weekend. Tent and RV camping options are available.

Born & Raised has partnered with GovX to provide discounted passes for military and military veterans starting at $89.50.

The Friday night pre-party will be available to anyone with a weekend pass. Lineup details are pending.