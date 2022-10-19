Zach Bryan single goes platinum, album goes gold

Oklahoma singer-songwriter Zach Bryan earned a platinum certification from the RIAA for his breakthrough smash “Something In The Orange” and a gold certification for his Warner Records debut album “American Heartbreak.”
The 26-year-old Navy veteran from Oologah has exceeded 2.4 billion streams and is playing to sold-out crowds on tour. The New York Times hailed Bryan as “music’s most reluctant new Star.” Meanwhile, an entire episode of The New York Times Popcast chronicles his journey thus far. Both The Los Angeles Times and Variety notably included him in their 2023 Grammy predictions.
