Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, Lynyrd Skynyrd headlining Born & Raised 2022

Cody Jinks, Lynyrd Skynyrd and rising country music artist Zach Bryan of Oologah will be among headliners when the Born & Raised Music Festival returns to Pryor in September.

The music and camping festival, courtesy of AEG Presents and Pryor Creek Music Festivals, focuses on the outlaw, Texas and Red Dirt genres. The festival debuted in 2021 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds, longtime site of Rocklahoma. The performer lineup for the next Born & Raised Music Festival, scheduled Sept. 16-18 and presented by Patriot Auto Group, was announced Tuesday.

Jinks will headline on the Saturday night of the festival. Lynyrd Skynyrd will close out the festival on Sunday. Bryan will headline a kick-off event — the Friday Night Honky Tonk — that is expanding to two stages in year two. The Friday Night Honky Tonk will be available to any festival attendee with a full weekend pass.

Born & Raised 2022 will feature 35-plus acts, including Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Wade Bowen, Flatland Cavalry, American Aquarium and many more. Read below for a full lineup and daily breakdowns.

Jinks hailed the inaugural Born & Raised Music Festival as “the best festival I’ve ever been a part of,” according to an news release. “I can’t wait to come back, and I’m gonna play as many damn songs as they let me,” he said.

“The reaction from fans in year one of Born & Raised was overwhelmingly reassuring that the festival we put together was a success,” festival producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents said.

“We couldn’t wait to get going on 2022 and get this year’s lineup out to the public. We hope people sing along with some of their favorite bands, plus discover some new ones to add to their daily playlists.”

Pre-sale passes will be available beginning 8 a.m. Friday, May 6. A public on-sale commences 10 a.m. Monday, May 9. Fans can register for the presale at bornandraisedfestival.com.

Weekend general admission passes start at $129.50 with reserved seating starting at $239.50.

VIP packages, starting at $499.50, include up-close reserved seating, VIP parking, private viewing areas, beverage service and access to the Red River Saloon.

The Red River Saloon VIP area, hosted by Jamie Lin Wilson, will feature intimate acoustic sets from select festival acts in addition to catered meals and non-alcoholic drinks. The Red River Saloon is included with Troubadour, Weekend VIP and Homestead Seats and can also be added to any B&R festival pass for $199.50, plus fees. GA camping, VIP camping and glamping options are also available. Visit bornandraisedfestival.com to view full pricing and package details and to purchase passes. Payment plans are available.

Born & Raised 2022

Friday, Sept. 16

Zach Bryan, American Aquarium, Mike and The Moonpies, Jamie Lin Wilson, Joshua Ray Walker, Tim Montana, Kendell Marvel, Dalton Domino.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Cody Jinks, Brothers Osborne, Hold My Beer & Watch This w/Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Natalie Hemby, Kody West, Charles Wesley Godwin, Nick Shoulders, Gracie York, Leah Blevins, William Beckmann, Matt Schuster.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Wade Bowen, Corey Kent, The Band of Heathens, Whitey Morgan & The 78’s, Tanner Usrey, Kat Hasty, Them Dirty Roses, Josh Meloy, Riddy Arman, Summer Dean, Courtney Patton.

