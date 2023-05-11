Lady A isn’t scheduled to perform in Tulsa until June 1, but let’s spread the news now so you’ll have plenty of time to make recommendations for the set list.

It’s that kind of show.

Lady A is in the midst of its Request Line Tour, so named because the blockbuster country music group (18 million albums sold, 5 billion digital streams) is taking requests from fans. Hey, Tulsa, what do you want to hear? The Tulsa tour stop will be at the Cove, the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue.

“We are basically building a set list from the ground up every single night based on requests from fans,” Lady A’s Dave Haywood said during a recent phone interview.

Fans can share requests on social media or — better yet — leave a voice message by using the “call” function on Lady A’s Instagram account.

“Those are our favorites because you actually get to hear the person’s voice and their story,” Haywood said, talking about voice requests. “People have shared some really meaningful, moving stuff that has really brought us to tears at a couple of shows, how our music has been a part of people’s really special, hard, real, happy, joyful moments in their life, so that’s really our greatest honor as musicians.”

How did the Request Line Tour come about?

Lady A has been getting on stages for 17 years so, hey, how about we do something a little different? Instead of giving fans more of the same, even though it’s a good “same,” let’s shake it up.

On this tour, if fans attend multiple shows, they’re treated to unique experiences instead of reruns.

“I think it’s fun for them, and it’s fun for us,” Haywood said. “It feels like a win-win, for sure.”

Part of the fun for Lady A is tackling requests for songs the group hasn’t played in years. Maybe a deep track from 15 years ago sparks a special story from a fan.

“We take a moment to acknowledge their story and their name and see if we can find them in the audience,” Haywood said, indicating that some of the deeper album cuts mean a lot to Lady A as well.

Possible problem: Lady A and the backing band have to be ready to perform any song in the catalog.

“If you’re at the show, you’ll see it,” Haywood said. “Hillary (Scott) has made a notebook of every single song in alphabetical order with tabs from Office Depot, so we’ve got them all organized and listed out for us.”

Fans can ask for non-Lady A songs because the group is open to cover songs. Haywood said they were born and raised on all kinds of great music, the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac included.

“So we love doing that stuff,” he said. “We’re not opposed at all.”

Haywood said Lady A — common denominator — keeps getting requests for Taylor Swift songs. He recently listened to a request for the Garth Brooks-Trisha Yearwood duet “Wild as the Wind.” Of course, when requests are taken at shows, someone always yells “Free Bird!” In Chicago, a fan asked for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” TV theme song, and Haywood did a little bit of it.

“So you never know what’s going to happen,” he said.

Anything can happen is the Lady A story.

Haywood and Charles Kelley met in middle school. The partnered with Scott because they wanted to write music and see if they could make music for a living.

A 2008 debut album triggered a sonic boom. Lady A’s first four albums went to No. 1 on the country chart. Three of them topped the Billboard 200. The first three albums spawned nine top-10 singles, including six No. 1s.

“Those first few years were wild,” Haywood said. “I’ll be honest with you. I mean, I felt like I was holding on to a roller coaster.”

The song that blew open doors to tour internationally was 2009’s “Need You Now,” which went nine times platinum and is the highest-certified song by a country group.

Amid the craziness of the early success (five Grammy wins in 2011), Haywood said he and others in Lady A tried not to take anything for granted. Instead, put your head down and make more music.

“The songwriting bone in us is what kind of keeps, I feel like, the train moving, and we just love writing,” he said, indicating the excitement of working on new music continues to present day.

It’s difficult to analyze life when you’re in the moment, but, in hindsight, what magic allowed Lady A to immediately erupt? Haywood doesn’t know if he has a profound answer, but he took a crack at it nonetheless. With male and female voices, Lady A can tell two sides of a story.

“And that felt pretty unique,” he said. “I think the vocals and the harmonies and the lyrics, something just clicked. From the day we wrote our first song, something felt — we couldn’t put our finger on it. Why does this feel kind of cool and special to us? The very first song we wrote was a duet with lots of three-part harmony. Being able to tell all sides of a story of a relationship and being able to share different perspectives and having different viewpoints and lead singers and harmonies and stuff (has been a positive). I feel like the vocal blend has been something I’ve been most proud of.”

Lady A, at the dawn of the group’s career, enjoyed performing at historic Cain’s Ballroom. In 2010, two years after a debut album, Lady A played Tulsa’s biggest room (BOK Center) as a support act for Tim McGraw. Lady A headlined BOK shows in 2012 and 2014. Get your requests in now for a return appearance. Haywood figures to have friends and family at the show since his wife is a University of Oklahoma grad from Texas.

“To make it this long as a band and to be still standing and still doing this is really a win,” Haywood said. “We’re shooting for longevity as best as we can and feel really just blessed, to be honest. The first time we got to play the Opry, I said ‘All right, I’m good. This was more than I ever expected.’ And then the first time we won an award or had a song on radio, I felt the same way. We just feel beyond blessed, and it as been humbling that your music has been a part of a lot of people’s lives like we are getting to see on this tour.

“It has been a great ride. We all have our ups and downs in our lives personally and professionally. We’re not absent to that by any means, but we are here and still enjoying what we do, and we love being on that stage.”