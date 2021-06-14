X marks the spot for Cain's Ballroom and X Ambassadors tour

Cain’s Ballroom will be a stop on X Ambassadors’ The Beautiful Liar Tour.
X Ambassadors will perform Oct. 18 with special guests Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen.
Tickets, which start at $28 (plus fees), go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 18. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballrom box office or through cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
