X marks the spot for Cain's Ballroom and X Ambassadors tour
X marks the spot for Cain's Ballroom and X Ambassadors tour

X Ambassadors

Sam Harris of the band X Ambassadors performs on Day 1 of the 2019 Firefly Music Festival in Delaware. Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

 Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Cain’s Ballroom will be a stop on X Ambassadors’ The Beautiful Liar Tour.

X Ambassadors will perform Oct. 18 with special guests Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen.

Tickets, which start at $28 (plus fees), go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 18. Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballrom box office or through cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

