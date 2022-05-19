Wynonna Judd continuing Judds farewell tour as tribute to mother

Wynonna Judd will continue “The Judds: The Final Tour” despite the tragic death of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd. The tour will serve as a tribute and will include an Oct. 21 show at Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna said in a news release. “I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together.

Said Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband: “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

Wynonna will welcome a selection of special guests on stage at various tour stops. The guest roster will include Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and others to be announced.

