Wynonna Judd celebrates the life of Naomi Judd bringing the Judds final tour to Tulsa

Wynonna Judd is bringing the Judds final tour to BOK Center on Feb. 2, 2023 in celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd.
Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale Oct. 28 at www.bokcenter.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Oct. 24 through the Citi Entertainment program.
The Judds were a dynamic mother-daughter country duo until April 30 when Naomi committed suicide at the age of 76. Now Wynonna continues to play shows honoring the legacy of her mother.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
