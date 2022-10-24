 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wynonna Judd celebrates life of her mother, Naomi Judd, in tour coming to Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0
Music ACM Honors

Wynonna Judd performs during the Academy of Country Music Honors award show Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Nashville. 

 AP file

Wynonna Judd is bringing the Judds' final tour to the BOK Center in celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd.

Tickets for the Feb. 2 show start at $29.50 and go on sale Oct. 28 at bokcenter.com

The dynamic mother-daughter country duo made music together until April 30, when 76-year-old Naomi Judd took her own life. Now Wynonna continues to play shows honoring the legacy of her mother.

Guests slated to join Wynonna include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride. Fans can also expect more guests to be announced in the coming weeks, according to publicity information.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Halloween means monster movies

People are also reading…

Happy Halloween! Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk about Halloween horror flicks, from Alfred Hitchcock classics, to lesser known ones like 2014's "As Above, So Below," plus previewing upcoming Scene features.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

George Clooney recalls 'disastrous' proposal to wife Amal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert