Wynonna Judd celebrates life of her mother, Naomi Judd, in tour coming to Tulsa

Wynonna Judd is bringing the Judds' final tour to the BOK Center in celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd.

Tickets for the Feb. 2 show start at $29.50 and go on sale Oct. 28 at bokcenter.com.

The dynamic mother-daughter country duo made music together until April 30, when 76-year-old Naomi Judd took her own life. Now Wynonna continues to play shows honoring the legacy of her mother.

Guests slated to join Wynonna include Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride. Fans can also expect more guests to be announced in the coming weeks, according to publicity information.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Halloween means monster movies