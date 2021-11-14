Worlds collide: Oklahoma music artist Jason Boland combines sci-fi, country for concept album

Waylon’s tag-team partner, Willie Nelson, came up in conversation when Boland was asked about other artists’ concept albums that he likes. Boland mentioned two Nelson albums (“Red Headed Stranger,” “Tougher Than Leather”) and said he grew up on Queensryche’s “Operation: Mindcrime.”

Styx’ 1983 album “Kilroy Was Here” was a platinum-selling concept album, but some fans of the band didn’t dig it. Boland acknowledged that making a concept album is a risk. Will people embrace a country sci-fi concept album?

“We’re the right band to do it because, when we get in there and start playing, it always comes out ‘us,’ no matter how we try to epically tweak it, in our own minds, how we see it coming out.”

Among the album’s 11 tracks is “Restless Spirits,” which was written by an integral Red Dirt figure (Childers) from Boland’s Stillwater years. Boland said it’s odd how the song wrapped into a concept album.

“It’s one of his more popular songs,” Boland said, adding that he is surprised he had not already recorded “Restless Spirits” during his career.