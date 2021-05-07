Woodyfest returning to Okemah

The 24th annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival will be staged in Okemah July 14 through July 18.

The Woody Guthrie Coalition will welcome members of the Guthrie family, renowned singer-songwriters and returning performers for the celebration of the late folk singer’s life and legacy.

Patty Griffin, Mary Gauthier, Cathy Guthrie, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Serena Guthrie, John Fullbright, Mike McClure, Samantha Crain, David Amram, Joel Rafael, Ellis Paul, Crys Matthews, Brennen Leigh, Possessed by Paul James, Travis Linville, Branjae, Randy Crouch, the Red Dirt Rangers, Saugeye, Kyle Reid & the Low Swingin’ Chariots, Carter Sampson and others will honor Woody Guthrie in the iconic folk singer’s hometown.

Two-time Grammy-award winning (and seven-time nominee) singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will make her WoodyFest debut along with multiple award-winning singer-songwriter and author Mary Gauthier and two-time Texas Music Awards Best Female Vocalist winner Brennan Leigh.

In order to ensure the safety and well-being of the festival community, the coalition will enforce physical distancing, encourage face coverings and limit capacity within festival venues. A virtual component will be available as well in order to provide accessibility to all. The festival was virtual in 2019.