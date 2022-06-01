 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodyfest 2022 coincides with Woody Guthrie's 110th birthday

Red Dirt Rangers

John Cooper (left), Brad Piccolo and Ben Han of the Red Dirt Rangers were photographed during a 2012 Tribute to Woody Guthrie concert at the Jazz Hall of Fame. The Red Dirt Rangers were among music artists at the inaugural Woodyfest and they are returning to the festival in 2022. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

 MIKE SIMONS

The Woody Guthrie Folk Festival will celebrate its 25th year by honoring the legendary folk singer’s life and legacy July 13 through July 17 in Guthrie’s hometown, Okemah.

One of the longest-running festivals in Oklahoma, the 2022 event will honor what would have been Guthrie’s 110th birthday with performances by third- and fourth-generation Guthrie songwriters alongside festival veterans and newcomers.

Guthrie’s musical bloodline will be represented by grandchildren Annie Guthrie, Cathy Guthrie and Sarah Lee Guthrie along with Cole Rotante, who will perform with his band, Cole Quest & the City Pickers. Also, Guthrie’s great-grandchildren, Krishna Guthrie and Serena Guthrie, are scheduled to perform.

Aaron Lee Tasjan, Branjae, Brennen Leigh, David Amram, Jacob Tovar, Jaimee Harris, James McMurtry, Joe Purdy and Monica Taylor will help provide the 60-plus musical performances at the festival. Ellis Paul, Tom Paxton, Joel Rafael and the Red Dirt Rangers are among 2022 performers who also performed at the inaugural festival in 1998.

Educational panels and programs will include “The Unbroken Circle: Songs of the UMWA and Alliances within Today’s Labor Movement,” moderated by Tom Breiding and Ericka Wills; “Woody is Just Woody – Steinbeck,” moderated by Lew Aytes; “Folk American Roots Hall of Fame: Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, Nurturing the Future” moderated by Deana McCloud; “Collecting Woody 2022,” moderated by Barry Ollman; “Folk Collusion,” moderated by Tim Easton and many more.

A Children’s Festival on Saturday, July 16 will again be a part of the event and will be staged in the Okemah City Park for children under the age of 18. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature giveaways for the first 200 children in attendance. Among giveaway items are ukuleles, ukulele tuners, songbooks, harmonicas and t-shirts. Ukulele and harmonica lessons will be given on-site. Contests also will be held for prizes.

Visit woodyfest.com for tickets and for information about sponsorship, volunteer and vendor opportunities.

