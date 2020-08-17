Joan Baez, presented the Woody Guthrie Prize during a virtual edition of the 2020 Philadelphia Folk Festival, said she looked to elders of the art form in tracing her roots in the world of folk music — and the activism that goes along with it. She credited Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger for their guiding inspiration, according to a news release shared by the Woody Guthrie Center.
“If Pete was the father of it, then Woody was the grandfather,” Baez said.
Since Baez’ debut in the late 1950s, Baez has herself become an icon of the folk music world, showing how music can intertwine with social justice and political movements.
The Woody Guthrie Prize, presented annually by Tulsa’s Woody Guthrie Center, recognizes artists across media who have used their talents to speak for those without a platform. Past recipients include Chuck D, John Mellencamp, Norman Lear, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples and Pete Seeger.
During a Philadelphia Folk Festival discussion with Bob Santelli, music journalist and founding executive director of the Grammy Museum, Baez recalled her time with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, her travels around the world to connect with those who were suffering, and her hope for the future of musical activism and for the world.
“Meetings with King, I used to go to some of their conferences, and we would always end up inevitably singing,” Baez said. “That’s just what you did. When the spirit entered you, you would sing.”
Baez openly shared her views on a wide range of subjects, from music to politics, according to the news release from the Woody Guthrie Center.
• On her outlook for the future: “I think we’re heading towards (an) abyss. And so, it’s going to depend on our own strength. Because what we’re dealing with is not just the traditional disorders, and not just Trump. Really he’s not the problem, it’s the people who won’t challenge him. So, until we get through this, if we can get past it and stay alive and not be a dictatorship, which would really be next on their agenda, if we can break through that somehow, then yes, I would say I am not a pessimist about that. Because we’re all here: Hearts, minds, intelligence and willing to take risk. On today’s mass political movements: “I have some theories about the fact that we have not felt a cohesive movement. The only thing really missing has been cohesion, a glue. We have people doing good things, we have people doing brave things, taking risks.
“If you remember the feeling we had when Obama was running – not when he was in the Oval Office because your hands are tied in there – but while he was running, I thought: ‘Great, young people know the feeling that we had in the 60s,’ because this is it. We have each other. We’re high-fiving, blacks and whites on the subway.
“Now, again, after George Floyd’s death, it’s that feeling of togetherness. We don’t know yet whether it’s going to be able to hold, but there’s that spirit with hundreds of thousands of people out on the street.”
• On the next generation of music-inspired activists: “... What I’ve realized is that if you’re talking to young musicians or kids, you can’t talk about moral obligation. You have to first listen to them. And what I do is tell them the richness I have gotten from the social action and from my work with people. For me, that was the important part. That’s where I got the feedback. That’s where I got the riches. Yes, singing was great. But for my life and for some people I know, that’s where their life became whole.”
Baez’s work as an activist expanded significantly in the 1960s with her commitment to the Civil Rights and Anti-War movements. She has channeled her activism into groups like Amnesty International, The Circle of Life Foundation, Human Rights Watch and Bread and Roses, founded by Baez’s late sister, Mimi. Baez co-founded The Institute for the Study of Nonviolence in the 1960s which operates today as the Resource Center for Nonviolence.
Including compilations and live albums, Baez has released 67 albums throughout her career and has received eight Grammy Awards nominations and two Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Grammys. She was elected to the Rick & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.
The Philadelphia Folk Festival program also featured messages from Baez’ friends and fellow folk singers over the years, including Steve Earle, Billy Bragg and two of Woody’s children: Arlo and Nora Guthrie.
For more information about the Woody Guthrie Center, visit woodyguthriecenter.org.