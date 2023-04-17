The Woody Guthrie Coalition will celebrate the life and legacy of the iconic folk singer when the 26th annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival arrives July 12-16 in his hometown of Okemah. Attendees will congregate 111 years after Guthrie’s birth (July 14, 1912).

Musicians, speakers and panelists will be part of Woodyfest. The third and fourth generations of Guthrie songwriters, including Annie Guthrie, Cathy Guthrie and Serena Guthrie, will perform alongside the festival’s trailblazing songwriters, emerging artists and Oklahoma musicians.

Folk Uke, John Fullbright, Mary Gauthier, Parker Millsap, Hubby Jenkins, Kyshona, Melissa Carper and Willis Alan Ramsey will be among 50-plus musical performers.

The 2023 festival will mark the return of a children’s festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at the Okemah City Park. The free event will feature activities for all ages, including children’s stage performances, jewelry making, face painting, a giant water slide and more. The first 200 children in attendance will benefit from giveaways, including complimentary ukeleles, harmonicas, music lessons and T-shirts.

A flash sale of tickets will occur April 28 through May 6 with all tickets available May 7. Daytime performances on Thursday will be free with a $10 entry for that evening’s performances. Weekend passes will be $85 with single-day Friday and Saturday tickets available for $50. Reserved seating and parking will be available for $250.

A news release said WoodyFest is made possible by the generous contributions of Friends of the Festival members and the Oklahoma Arts Council. Go to woodyfest.com for more information, including sponsorship, volunteer and vendor opportunities.