Woody Guthrie Center, Vernon AME to host 'No Tears Suite'

The “No Tears Suite,” an original composition about the Little Rock Nine and the integration of that Arkansas city’s Central High School, will be performed as part of a special event Sept. 23-26 that will culminate in Tulsa.
The event is sponsored by Oxford American, the Southern literary magazine based in Little Rock, Arkansas, in collaboration with the Woody Guthrie Center and Vernon AME Church in Tulsa, as well as Fayetteville Roots and the University of Arkansas’ Center for Multicultural & Diversity Education.
“No Tears Suite,” written in 2017 by Little Rock jazz pianist Christopher Parker and vocalist Kelley Hurt, was first performed at Little Rock’s Central High School National Historic Site in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the school’s integration.
For these performances, Parker and Hurt will be joined by Grammy Award-winning drummer Brian Blade, saxophonists Chad Fowler and Bobby LaVell, trumpeter Marc Franklin and bassist Roland Guerin.
The first two days of this “community experience” will take place in Fayetteville, Arkansas. On Sept. 25, the 64th anniversary of Little Rock Central High School’s desegregation, the event will relocate to Tulsa for a community potluck at Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave., followed by a performance of the “No Tears Suite” in the church’s sanctuary.
The event will conclude Sept. 26 with a panel discussion and workshop, “Teaching Truth to Power,” to be held at the Woody Guthrie Center, 102 E. Reconciliation Way.
A comprehensive event schedule and ticketing details will be released in early September and can be found at fayettevilleroots.org.