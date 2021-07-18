Woody Guthrie Center, Vernon AME to host 'No Tears Suite'

The “No Tears Suite,” an original composition about the Little Rock Nine and the integration of that Arkansas city’s Central High School, will be performed as part of a special event Sept. 23-26 that will culminate in Tulsa.

The event is sponsored by Oxford American, the Southern literary magazine based in Little Rock, Arkansas, in collaboration with the Woody Guthrie Center and Vernon AME Church in Tulsa, as well as Fayetteville Roots and the University of Arkansas’ Center for Multicultural & Diversity Education.

“No Tears Suite,” written in 2017 by Little Rock jazz pianist Christopher Parker and vocalist Kelley Hurt, was first performed at Little Rock’s Central High School National Historic Site in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the school’s integration.

For these performances, Parker and Hurt will be joined by Grammy Award-winning drummer Brian Blade, saxophonists Chad Fowler and Bobby LaVell, trumpeter Marc Franklin and bassist Roland Guerin.