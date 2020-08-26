Closed since March due to COVID-19, the Woody Guthrie Center will reopen Labor Day weekend with timed, ticketed admission, increased safety precautions and a Woody Guthrie Center-curated special exhibition showcasing the work of renowned photographer Henry Diltz.
Starting Sept. 4, guests will be required to purchase tickets in advance and wear masks while inside. Staff will sanitize the space in between timed visits and throughout the day while limiting visitors to 10 at a time. Available exhibit stations have been reduced to allow better social distancing and tactile exhibits will be temporarily closed.
Advance, timed-entry tickets and more information about safety measures are available at woodyguthriecenter.org.
The new exhibition (“Roots, Rock and Rebels: The Photography of Henry Diltz”) features photos and other memorabilia spanning the Diltz’ career as one of the go-to photographers in the 1960s, particularly among the Laurel Canyon music scene.
Diltz’ career began with a $20 second-hand Japanese camera he purchased while on tour with his band, the Modern Folk Quartet, in the early 1960s. He began capturing images of the music being made around him.
Since that time, Diltz’ photos have graced the covers of some of the most iconic albums of the rock era. A news release announcing the exhibit said his easygoing nature and rapport allowed him to create behind-the-scenes shots that reflect the respect and friendship the musicians in front of the camera have for the musician and artist behind the lens.
Though Diltz’ photos of Laurel Canyon musicians are legendary, his work extends far beyond that era and location. Diltz photographed both the Monterey Pop Festival and Woodstock, and has worked with major artists like the Rolling Stones, Garth Brooks, the Doors, Kurt Cobain, Paul McCartney, the Who, and countless others.
The exhibit features 100 images and displays the scope of Diltz’s artistry. Some of the items include never-before-seen excerpts from his notebooks, revealing personal notes on iconic photo shoots.
“It was a joy and privilege to work with Henry on this very special exhibit,” Deana McCloud, the center’s director, said. “We are thrilled to be reopening our doors and showcasing these photos along with Henry’s stories about them with our guests.”