Woody Guthrie Center hosting Mary Gauthier shows

Award-winning singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier is performing on back-to-back nights at Woody Guthrie Center in support of her most important work to date ("Rifles & Rosary Beads") as well as her new book, “Saved By A Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting,” which was released in July.
Gauthier will perform 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, and 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Jaimee Harris will open at the Friday show. The Saturday show will include a book discussion and concert. For information, go to woodyguthriecenter.org.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
