Woody Guthrie Center hosting Mary Gauthier shows
Mary Gauthier

Mary Gauthier (front right) is shown during the 2018 Americana Honors and Awards show in Nashville. Gauthier is scheduled to perform consecutive nights at Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Center.

 Associated Press file

Award-winning singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier is performing on back-to-back nights at Woody Guthrie Center in support of her most important work to date ("Rifles & Rosary Beads") as well as her new book, “Saved By A Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting,” which was released in July.

Gauthier will perform 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, and 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Jaimee Harris will open at the Friday show. The Saturday show will include a book discussion and concert. For information, go to woodyguthriecenter.org.

