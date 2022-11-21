 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Woody Guthrie Center exhibition links John Mellencamp, Woody Guthrie

  • Updated
  • 0
Mellencamp (copy)

John Mellencamp is a past recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

The Woody Guthrie Center is paying homage to John Mellencamp by drawing connections to Woody Guthrie in an upcoming pocket exhibition scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 30.

In this week's episode, Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss Thanksgiving traditions and sides. So what about green bean casserole anyway? Also, a national touring production of the musical "Six" is coming to town, plus Daddy B's BBQ is open for business in south Tulsa.

Though born 39 years and 700-plus miles apart, the connections between Guthrie and Mellencamp may be closer than they appear, according to a news release about the exhibition. The Woody Guthrie Center looks to highlight some of these similarities as part of a larger “refresh” to its smaller exhibit spaces throughout the museum.

“Most people might shortsightedly think of Mellencamp’s ‘Jack & Diane’ and mistake it as a pop song rather than a Midwesterner’s reverence to the innocence found in small-town, working-class youth,” newly appointed director Cady Shaw said in the news release.

“With a closer look, you’ll find Mellencamp has been weaving threads of heartland charm with folk-steeped storytelling and heavy-mitted activism through his lyrics, paintings and advocacy his whole life. From co-founding Farm Aid in 1985, touring for free on sidewalks and public parks across America in 2000, to reworking Bob Dylan’s 1964 ‘Only a Pawn in Their Game’ to reflect the racial turmoil following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Mellencamp has consistently been an active voice for the greater good.”

People are also reading…

Following the opening of the Mellencamp exhibition, the Woody Guthrie Center will present another pocket exhibit to highlight its recently acquired Oscar Brand Family Collection on Dec. 7. Both exhibits will take the place of the center’s current “Fire in Little Africa” displays that saw an extended run following a debut in spring of 2021.

Tickets for the Woody Guthrie Center can be purchased at woodyguthriecenter.org. The center is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift makes history at American Music Awards 2022 as most awarded artist with 40 wins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert