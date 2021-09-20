Woody Guthrie Center exhibit showcases women in country music

Dolly Parton, Rosanne Cash, Mickey Guyton and Taylor Swift are among artists spotlighted in Stronger Together: The Power of Women in Country Music, a Grammy Museum exhibit opening Oct. 22 at Tulsa’s Woody Guthrie Center.

“Women have always been, and continue to be, forces of nature in any musical genre, and we are proud to be shining a light on these country music artists,” Deana McCloud, director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said in a news release.

“We’re also excited to be adding items to the exhibit while it’s in Tulsa, including Wanda Jackson’s hot pink ‘80s fringed blazer, along with concert posters and original floorboards from the historic Cain’s Ballroom. Woody knew it, and so do these artists — we are all stronger together.”

Partially sponsored in Tulsa by Arvest Foundation, the exhibit traces the influence of female artists in country music. From the Carter Family to Kitty Wells, Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline and Emmylou Harris, women have always been a part of country music.

These legendary acts eventually made way for performers such as Alison Krauss, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Faith Hill and contemporary artists such as Maren Morris, Yola and Brandi Carlile.