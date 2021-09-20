Woody Guthrie Center exhibit showcases women in country music

Dolly Parton, Rosanne Cash, Mickey Guyton and Taylor Swift are among artists spotlighted in Stronger Together: The Power of Women in Country Music, a Grammy Museum exhibit opening Oct. 22 at Tulsa’s Woody Guthrie Center.
“Women have always been, and continue to be, forces of nature in any musical genre, and we are proud to be shining a light on these country music artists,” Deana McCloud, director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said in a news release.
“We’re also excited to be adding items to the exhibit while it’s in Tulsa, including Wanda Jackson’s hot pink ‘80s fringed blazer, along with concert posters and original floorboards from the historic Cain’s Ballroom. Woody knew it, and so do these artists — we are all stronger together.”
Partially sponsored in Tulsa by Arvest Foundation, the exhibit traces the influence of female artists in country music. From the Carter Family to Kitty Wells, Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline and Emmylou Harris, women have always been a part of country music.
These legendary acts eventually made way for performers such as Alison Krauss, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Faith Hill and contemporary artists such as Maren Morris, Yola and Brandi Carlile.
Stronger Together: The Power of Women in Country Music celebrates these and many other artists who have shaped the genre.
“While country music has never lacked in producing radio hits and big stars, the stories of female artists who have made an impact and experienced great success often go untold,” Bob Santelli, founding executive director of the Grammy Museum and curator of the the exhibit, said. “This exhibit will serve to uncover those stories and highlight the women who continue to take the genre to new heights — from Maybelle and Sara Carter and Dolly Parton, to Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, and Kelsea Ballerini.”
The exhibit will be on display through March 2022. A current exhibition, Songs of Conscience Sounds of Freedom, will end its run Oct. 10. Reserve your time to tour the Woody Guthrie Center at woodyguthriecenter.org.