 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woody Guthrie Center exhibit showcases women in country music
0 Comments

Woody Guthrie Center exhibit showcases women in country music

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dolly Parton (copy)

In this 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Parton and other women of country music will be honored in a new Grammy Museum-curated exhibit at Woody Guthrie Center.

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Dolly Parton, Rosanne Cash, Mickey Guyton and Taylor Swift are among artists spotlighted in Stronger Together: The Power of Women in Country Music, a Grammy Museum exhibit opening Oct. 22 at Tulsa’s Woody Guthrie Center.

“Women have always been, and continue to be, forces of nature in any musical genre, and we are proud to be shining a light on these country music artists,” Deana McCloud, director of the Woody Guthrie Center, said in a news release.

“We’re also excited to be adding items to the exhibit while it’s in Tulsa, including Wanda Jackson’s hot pink ‘80s fringed blazer, along with concert posters and original floorboards from the historic Cain’s Ballroom. Woody knew it, and so do these artists — we are all stronger together.”

Partially sponsored in Tulsa by Arvest Foundation, the exhibit traces the influence of female artists in country music. From the Carter Family to Kitty Wells, Tammy Wynette, Patsy Cline and Emmylou Harris, women have always been a part of country music.

These legendary acts eventually made way for performers such as Alison Krauss, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Faith Hill and contemporary artists such as Maren Morris, Yola and Brandi Carlile.

Stronger Together: The Power of Women in Country Music celebrates these and many other artists who have shaped the genre.

“While country music has never lacked in producing radio hits and big stars, the stories of female artists who have made an impact and experienced great success often go untold,” Bob Santelli, founding executive director of the Grammy Museum and curator of the the exhibit, said. “This exhibit will serve to uncover those stories and highlight the women who continue to take the genre to new heights — from Maybelle and Sara Carter and Dolly Parton, to Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, and Kelsea Ballerini.”

The exhibit will be on display through March 2022. A current exhibition, Songs of Conscience Sounds of Freedom, will end its run Oct. 10. Reserve your time to tour the Woody Guthrie Center at woodyguthriecenter.org.

Sterlin Harjo talks about ‘Reservation Dogs’

Stronger Together

Stronger Together: The Power of Women in Country Music will take visitors on a journey through the history of women in country music, from the early years and post-World War II to the emergence of Nashville as a country music mecca.

The exhibit will feature artifacts from such celebrated female country artists as Brandi Carlile, Maybelle and Sara Carter, Rosanne Cash, Caylee Hammack, Faith Hill, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Patsy Montana, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton, Minnie Pearl, Margo Price, Taylor Swift, Yola, and more.

Exhibit highlights include:

•Taylor Swift’s boots and dress from her “Tim McGraw” video.

•Performance outfits from Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild that were worn during the Dolly Parton tribute at the 61st Grammy Awards.

•Brandi Carlile’s custom Manuel Cuevas duster worn during the first all-female headlining set at the 2019 Newport Folk Festival.

•The gown Maren Morris wore on the red carpet at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

•Caylee Hammack’s guitar, given to her by her father before she moved to Nashville. It survived a house fire.

•Rosanne Cash’s Martin OM-28M acoustic guitar.

•The guitar on which UK singer/songwriter Yola taught herself to play.

•Photos, handwritten lyrics, and more.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson want One Direction to reunite 'sooner rather than later'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News