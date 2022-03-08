 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women of Song concert at Cain's Ballroom paying tribute to music artists, Tulsa Sound

  • 0
Ann Bell

Ann Bell will be among performers at a Women of Song fundraising concert May 15 at Cain's Ballroom.

 IAN MAULE, Tulsa World file

Not to be forgotten, female music artists made significant contributions to Tulsa’s music history.

On May 15, Cain’s Ballroom will be the site of a Women of Song-backed concert that will pay tribute to Gus Hardin, Debbie Campbell, Betsy Smittle and the Tulsa Sound.

“Although no longer with us, these women have left a legacy that will live on for years to come,” said a news release for the show.

The concert is a fundraiser for the “Women of Song Project: The Heart and Spirit of Oklahoma.” The release said the project recognizes the “incomparable female musical talent that comes out of the great state of Oklahoma.”

Women of Song is the brainchild of native Oklahoman Brenda Cline, who has long wanted to bring recognition to Oklahoma female artists of all ages, genres and career stages. Cline, who spent 30 years in Nashville as an artist manager and record label executive, returned to her home state in 2015.

“I don’t want people to forget about the deep well of talent that continually flows out of Oklahoma, especially all of our amazing women,” Cline said.

People are also reading…

Women of Song showcases 20 Oklahoma female singer-songwriters, three of which are being honored at the May 15 event. Several Women of Song inductees will be paying homage to Hardin, Campbell and Smittle by performing some of their most beloved songs. They will be joined onstage by Tulsa Sound musicians, many who were original members of the honorees’ bands.

Attendees will be treated to performances from favorite artists and talented newcomers. Ann Bell, the queen of the Tulsa Sound, will be among performers. Music historian and radio host John Wooley will serve as master of ceremonies.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for a VIP pre-party. Otherwise, doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show.

VIP tickets ($150) can be purchased at womenofsongok.com or by calling 615-944-5981. The VIP experience includes a catered meal, priority seating, pre-party live entertainment and an artist meet-and-greet.

Early bird general admission tickets are on sale for $50 at cainsballroom.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘The Batman’ brings in $134 million in box office debut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert