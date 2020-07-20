62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Show (copy)

Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton perform "Nobody But You" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

 Matt Sayles

We've got tickets to give away to the Blake Shelton concert that will be shown Saturday, July 25 at the Admiral Twin and on drive-in theater screens across the United States and Canada.

This all-new performance includes special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, filmed exclusively for each one-night-only event.

For a chance to win the tickets, go to the Tulsa World Scene Face book page and like it, find a post about the concert and like it and tell us who you want to bring with you. Each ticket will admit one passenger car containing up to six people, (as many as there are legal seatbelts).

Or buy tickets at ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton. For more information visit encorenights.com.

