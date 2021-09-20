Willie Nelson performing at River Spirit

Willie Nelson is returning to Tulsa for a concert at the Cove.
IAN MAULE, Tulsa World file
River Spirit Casino announced that music legend Willie Nelson will perform Friday, Nov. 19, at the resort’s concert venue, the Cove.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 23 and can be purchased at
riverspirittulsa.com.
Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and has amassed credentials as an author, actor and activist during his six-decade career.
In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new albums, released a Top 10 New York Times bestselling book, again headlined Farm Aid (an event he co-founded in 1985), been honored by the Library of Congress with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, received his 5th degree black belt, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival during SXSW and launched his cannabis companies Willie’s Reserve and Willie’s Remedy.
In 2019, Nelson released “Ride Me Back Home,” a new studio album that captures a reflective upbeat journey through life, love and time’s inescapable rhythms. The title song earned a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance, giving Nelson a 10th Grammy win.
