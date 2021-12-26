William Clark Green ringing in New Year at Cain's, where he hopes to record live album in future

Once upon a time, he had no name.
But he made a big name (three, actually) for himself in the music world and he’s gearing up to perform at his favorite venue on New Year’s Eve.
William Clark Green will ring in the New Year with a Dec. 31 show at Cain’s Ballroom, where he hopes to make a live album in the future.
Conversation topics in advance of the NYE gig: his no-name past, the reason he’s a three-name artist, the appeal of Cain’s Ballroom and, of course, chili. If you follow Green on social media, he often interacts with fans to remind them that, if your chili has beans in it, it’s not really chili. Hot topic.
But let’s start at the start, which, for Green, is birth. He entered the world nameless in Texas.
“You’re not supposed to be able to leave the hospital without a name,” he said.
“My dad, the doctor, somehow got around that, so I was nameless for two weeks. My uncle finally told my dad ‘What about William Clark Green?’ That was the one name my mom and dad could both agree on.”
Hey, it’s a good thing you didn’t remain nameless. That could make it difficult to sell albums.
“Hell, it might improve,” Green said. “You never know.”
The reason the former nameless one uses all three of his names now is because of a name — Willis Alan Ramsey — he saw spinning on a record album decades ago. Green said his three favorite music artists in the Texas singer-songwriter tradition are Ramsey, Guy Clark and Lyle Lovett.
“I grew up in the country and (you do) anything to rebel against your parents,” he said. “So I was like a BMX kid, a little punk kid, listening to all the stupid stuff, heavy rock stuff — whatever my dad and parents hated.”
And then he was introduced to one of his father’s records — Ramsey’s 1972 debut album from Leon Russell’s Shelter Records label.
“I listened to it and I just fell in love with it,” Green said. “And then I started peeking into Guy Clark and a little bit of Lyle Lovett and, the older I got, the more I really liked Guy Clark and really liked Lyle Lovett. I probably listened to Guy Clark and Lyle Lovett three times, four times as much as I listened to Willis Alan Ramsey. But Willis Alan Ramsey is the reason I’ve got three names. It was that record. I just love that record. I still love that record.”
Green, who thought it was cool that Ramsey went by all three names, made up his mind that, if he pursued music, he would be known as William Clark Green. Considering that Ramsey, Robert Earl Keen and Jerry Jeff Walker (born in New York, settled in Texas) all went by three names, it was destiny for three-name Green to be another Texas singer-songwriter.
“That or a serial killer,” he said.
Green first got his name on an album when he was a student at Texas Tech. He subsequently graduated from Texas airplay to Billboard charts. His theory on making music sounds simple — just put your best foot forward and see what happens. He records what he likes instead of what he thinks other people will like “and things have worked out so far.” A 2013 album “Rose Queen” was a breakout album that featured a song (“She Likes the Beatles“) he knew would be big.
“Just because when I played it at radio stations, the DJs would say that it was going to be a hit and that was the only time it has ever happened,” he said. “I remember playing it at actual shows before anybody knew the song and (seeing) the reaction it got. It was always good. That’s like a telltale sign. If you can write a song no one has heard and it is always (getting) a good reaction, it’s like, OK, imagine putting some marketing behind that.”
Green’s discography includes two live albums that were recorded at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, and Cheatham Street Warehouse in San Marcos, Texas. He said he has recorded a live album at every one of his favorite venues except for his all-time favorite venue, Cain’s Ballroom, but it’s on his to-do list.
Asked why Cain’s is his favorite, Green said, “It’s just classic. It’s Americana. ... all the greats on the wall.”
Continuing, he said, “Here’s my question. I’ll answer a question with a question. Why not? What about it is not the greatest venue in the world? The history? That’s there. The nostalgia? That’s there. The coolness? What more do you want?
“The stage is huge. The backstage is great. The staff is incredible. The building is cool. It has just got everything. It is not Red Rocks, but, for me, that’s the club I’ll play the rest of my life if they will let me. I love the place. What more do you want out of a venue? It’s so cool. There’s not a bad seat in the house. It’s just great, you know?”
Green wants to release a new studio album (“We just shot three music videos for it; We’re putting a lot into it, so we’re pretty, pretty excited about it”) before attempting a live album at Cain’s. He wants to give fans a few months to get familiar with the new songs before hearing them during the recording of a live album.
Speaking of live albums, “The Chili Song“ is among tracks on “Live at Cheatham Street Warehouse.” The song reminds listeners “don’t you put no beans in my chili.” Scroll through Green’s Twitter feed and you can find fans who debate him on this subject. Is this — no beans in chili — the hill he is willing to die on? It’s not.
“Personally, I really don’t care,” he said, indicating that he is just having fun.
The whole chili thing started because friend, mentor and Cheatham Street Warehouse founder Kent Finlay, who died in 2015, used to be adamant that if chili has beans in it, then it’s not chili.
“He wrote the Terlingua Chili Cook-Off theme song,” Green said. “He would go down to Terlingua and he would play shows down there and, for Thanksgiving, his family tradition is they would cook chili. He was the ultimate Texan, you know? I wrote the song to honor him. It’s really funny how some people get offended. ‘My grandmother was a great woman and she put beans in her chili.’ It’s like, ‘well, your grandmother is wrong.’”
So, Green doesn’t really have a dog in the fight, but he pretends to because he wrote “The Chili Song.”
“My girlfriend thinks it’s so funny,” he said, adding that he will point to a photo of chili-with-beans on a restaurant menu and declare that it’s not chili. “She’s like, ‘You’re so annoying.’”
