William Clark Green ringing in New Year at Cain's, where he hopes to record live album in future

The reason the former nameless one uses all three of his names now is because of a name — Willis Alan Ramsey — he saw spinning on a record album decades ago. Green said his three favorite music artists in the Texas singer-songwriter tradition are Ramsey, Guy Clark and Lyle Lovett.

“I grew up in the country and (you do) anything to rebel against your parents,” he said. “So I was like a BMX kid, a little punk kid, listening to all the stupid stuff, heavy rock stuff — whatever my dad and parents hated.”

And then he was introduced to one of his father’s records — Ramsey’s 1972 debut album from Leon Russell’s Shelter Records label.

“I listened to it and I just fell in love with it,” Green said. “And then I started peeking into Guy Clark and a little bit of Lyle Lovett and, the older I got, the more I really liked Guy Clark and really liked Lyle Lovett. I probably listened to Guy Clark and Lyle Lovett three times, four times as much as I listened to Willis Alan Ramsey. But Willis Alan Ramsey is the reason I’ve got three names. It was that record. I just love that record. I still love that record.”