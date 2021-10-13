William Clark Green playing New Year's Eve show at Cain's

William Clark Green will ring in the New Year at Cain’s Ballroom with a Dec. 31 performance. He will be joined by guest Joshua Ray Walker.

Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at the box office and at cainsballroom.com. Tickets also can be purchased by calling 800-514-3849.

All concert attendees must show proof of full vaccination (actual vaccination card, photocopy or picture/photo of card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours prior to attending the show.

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 30

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.