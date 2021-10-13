William Clark Green playing New Year's Eve show at Cain's

William Clark Green will ring in the New Year at Cain’s Ballroom with a Dec. 31 performance. He will be joined by guest Joshua Ray Walker.
Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at the box office and at cainsballroom.com. Tickets also can be purchased by calling 800-514-3849.
All concert attendees must show proof of full vaccination (actual vaccination card, photocopy or picture/photo of card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours prior to attending the show.
The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 30
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.