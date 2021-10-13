 Skip to main content
William Clark Green playing New Year's Eve show at Cain's
William Clark Green playing New Year's Eve show at Cain's

Cain's Ballroom

Want to ring in the new year at Cain's Ballroom? William Clark Green will help you do it. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

William Clark Green will ring in the New Year at Cain’s Ballroom with a Dec. 31 performance. He will be joined by guest Joshua Ray Walker.

Tickets, which start at $25, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at the box office and at cainsballroom.com. Tickets also can be purchased by calling 800-514-3849.

All concert attendees must show proof of full vaccination (actual vaccination card, photocopy or picture/photo of card) or a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours prior to attending the show.

