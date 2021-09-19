Wilderado to release debut album, written in vacant, 'spooky' Tulsa church

The church (no running water) was both fun and spooky, according to Rainer, who said it’s like an old schoolhouse.

“There were locks on the outside of these small rooms, which to me is always a little bit alarming,” he said. “It was kind of halfway remodeled, so it had this energy of having seen some stuff. Like I’m not sure what was all done in there, but there were some moments — I’m not going to lie — that were kind of spooky, like hearing some strange sounds or whatever. But for some reason I just felt so comfortable in there because I was such a passerby in that building.”

The album was recorded in 2020 with producers and collaborators James McAlister (The National, Sufjan Stevens, Taylor Swift), Chad Copelin (Broncho, LANY) and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon). It’s available for pre-order at Wilderado.co.

“We worked really hard and we made it and sounds the way we want it to,” Rainer said. “And I just think we feel very comfortable and confident with it being what it is. It’s our first and we just enjoy the way it sounds. I feel proud of it, I think is the best way to put it.”

The album was ready to be unleashed a year ago, but the release was delayed in part because Wilderado wanted to be able to tour in support of the album. COVID-19 complicated that goal.