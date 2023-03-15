Tulsa-based Wilderado is releasing its first live album this spring and got the ball rolling by releasing a live recording of a hometown performance of the group’s hit single “Surefire (Live From Tulsa).”

The live album will be a collection of recordings from Wilderado’s extensive time on the road over the last year and a half. The album was mixed by Ryan Hewitt (Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile), who also mixed the band’s self-titled debut LP released in October 2021.

Wilderado spent most of 2022 on the road — headlining and as direct support for both alt-J and Mt. Joy. Wilderado recently performed at the Tulsa House at SXSW. The group will perform several festival dates, including the Shaky Knees Music Festival in May, Hinterland Festival in August and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September with more dates to be announced.

Wilderado accrued more than 170 million streams and more than three million monthly listeners across platforms with the debut album and the singles “Head Right” and “Surefire,” both breaking into the top 10 at alternative radio in less than a year. The group has performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “CBS Saturday Morning.”

Fans can purchase the band’s self-titled debut album on special exclusive translucent orange vinyl via the Magnolia Record Store. Check out Wilderado’s self-titled debut LP here. For information about tour dates, go here.