The Tulsa-based band Wilderado has released its first live album (“Wilderado Live”) and announced a headline tour that will include a Sept. 30 performance at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City.
The live album features career-spanning songs and was recorded during the past year and half on the road in support of a self-titled debut LP, released in October 2021 via Bright Antenna Records.
“Our hearts and souls went in these performances,” Wilderado’s Max Rainer said in a news release. “Years of anguished rehearsal and blistering repetition culminating into a roaring release of rhythm and blues. Banging of drums! Voices feathering on the wings of eagles! The scream of the fan! Torn from limb to limb by a tsunami of frequency and bliss! Only to be mended in harmony. A togetherness that comes not from witnessing but sharing. Consumption and creation in unity. Peace begins with me. Now you can have it too.”
People are also reading…
The 12-track live album features the group’s two top 10 alternative radio singles (“Surefire” and “Head Right”) from the debut LP in addition to older songs like “Wheat” and “Morning Light” as well as crowd favorite “Rubble to Rubble.”
For more information, go to wilderado.co.