“Our hearts and souls went in these performances,” Wilderado’s Max Rainer said in a news release. “Years of anguished rehearsal and blistering repetition culminating into a roaring release of rhythm and blues. Banging of drums! Voices feathering on the wings of eagles! The scream of the fan! Torn from limb to limb by a tsunami of frequency and bliss! Only to be mended in harmony. A togetherness that comes not from witnessing but sharing. Consumption and creation in unity. Peace begins with me. Now you can have it too.”