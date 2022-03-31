 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilderado following appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with sold-out Tulsa show

The Tulsa-based band Wilderado, fresh off a recent national TV debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” is returning home for a sold-out show Saturday, April 2 at The Vanguard, 222 N. Main St.

Wilderado performed the hit single “Head Right” (No. 12 on the alternative rock chart) during a March 24 appearance on Kimmel’s show. Go here to see the performance.

The band is on its first headline tour since the Oct. 15 release of a debut album on Bright Antenna Records. Many dates on the tour are sold out. For information, go to wilderado.co.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Sylvester Stallone comes to Tulsa

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

