Wilderado following appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with sold-out Tulsa show

The Tulsa-based band Wilderado, fresh off a recent national TV debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” is returning home for a sold-out show Saturday, April 2 at The Vanguard, 222 N. Main St.
Wilderado performed the hit single “Head Right” (No. 12 on the alternative rock chart) during a March 24 appearance on Kimmel’s show. Go here to see the performance.
The band is on its first headline tour since the Oct. 15 release of a debut album on Bright Antenna Records. Many dates on the tour are sold out. For information, go to wilderado.co.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
