Why Don't We kicking off tour at BOK Center

The band Why Don’t We will launch a new summer tour July 27 at BOK Center.

The Good Times Only North American summer tour will include support from The Aces and JVKE.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 3 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public until 10 p.m. Thursday, June 2. For more information, visit whydontwemusic.com.

The tour announcement came in tandem with the release of a new single (“How Do You Love Somebody”) available via Atlantic Records.

Since debuting in 2016, Why Don’t We has amassed more than four billion global career streams, 950 million YouTube views, 7 million Instagram followers, two RIAA Platinum-certified singles, five RIAA Gold-certified singles, three top 20 singles on pop radio and two top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

