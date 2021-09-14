What the Ale: Heirloom, Mercury Lounge team up for 'Mamas Don’t Let Your Cowboys Grow Up To Be Racists' event

Heirloom Rustic Ales, Mercury Lounge and The Woody Guthrie Center have teamed up to bring you a new beer, music and, hopefully, less racism.
The event called “Mamas Don’t Let Your Cowboys Grow Up To Be Racists” features music by folk and country singer/songwriters Nick Shoulders, Jacob Tovar and hiphop artists Steph Simon and Mike Dee at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Mercury Lounge, 1747 S. Boston Ave.
This event will also include a special beer released by Heirloom Rustic Ales, 2113 E. Admiral Blvd., a honkytonk lager called “Mamas Don’t Let Your Cowboys Grow Up To Be Racists.”
The name of the beer is a play on the classic country song, with the design and verbiage coming from a long-running T-shirt produced by Mercury Lounge.
The Mercury Lounge began producing a T-shirt printed with “Mamas Don’t Let Your Cowboys Grow Up To Be Racists” in response to the current social climate.
“We basically saw the shirt that Mercury came out with and immediately knew we had to make that beer,” said Jake Miller, brewmaster and co-owner of Heirloom Rustic Ales. “This is a beer I’ve been dreaming about for a long time, one that I’ve wanted to make. When we started this conversation, it really became apparent that this was the medium to do it with. So basically we made this macro base it’s just like PBR, but then used some of my favorite hops to just amplify some floral notes in it and capture what I imagine honkytonk to be in a beer.”
The Mercury Lounge’s owner, Bobby Orcutt, noticed an increase in conflicts in the past couple of years and wanted to do something about it.
“It was a response to a social moment we’ve been living in the last couple of years. COVID really kind of exposed a lot of cracks. One of the things with us being a dive bar that does rock and roll and roots music and country and punk, we were experiencing kind of an unpleasant element coming to some of the shows. Specifically, in June of last year, it kind of felt a little more amplified,” said Orcutt.
A portion of the sales from the beer and shirts will go to World Culture Music, a collective of hiphop artists in Tulsa enhancing the community through hiphop music, culture and education. In 2016, World Culture Music Festival was created to provide a platform for young creatives in Oklahoma to perform, connect and collaborate.
Vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative test is required for entry to the event.
“We do require proof of vaccination at entry. All of the staff has been trained. It doesn’t matter if you have Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, they know how to read the card. If you have a picture of it on your phone that suffices. We are still accepting proof of a negative test from within the last 72 hours as well. So if you don’t have the vaccination you can go get a rapid test and bring proof of that with you and still get in,” Orcutt said.
Tickets for the event or a presale bundle are available at mercuryloungetulsa.com.