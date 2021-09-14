What the Ale: Heirloom, Mercury Lounge team up for 'Mamas Don’t Let Your Cowboys Grow Up To Be Racists' event

The Mercury Lounge’s owner, Bobby Orcutt, noticed an increase in conflicts in the past couple of years and wanted to do something about it.

“It was a response to a social moment we’ve been living in the last couple of years. COVID really kind of exposed a lot of cracks. One of the things with us being a dive bar that does rock and roll and roots music and country and punk, we were experiencing kind of an unpleasant element coming to some of the shows. Specifically, in June of last year, it kind of felt a little more amplified,” said Orcutt.

A portion of the sales from the beer and shirts will go to World Culture Music, a collective of hiphop artists in Tulsa enhancing the community through hiphop music, culture and education. In 2016, World Culture Music Festival was created to provide a platform for young creatives in Oklahoma to perform, connect and collaborate.

Vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative test is required for entry to the event.