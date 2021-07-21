 Skip to main content
Watchhouse coming back to Cain's Ballroom
Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom will host Watchhouse, formerly known as Mandolin Orange, at an upcoming show. Tulsa World file

 Christopher Smith

Watchhouse, an Americana and folk duo formerly known as Mandolin Orange, will return to Cain’s Ballroom for a Thursday, Oct. 14 performance.

Tickets are on sale at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be purchased by going to cainsballroom.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $28, plus fees.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

