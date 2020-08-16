For those who equate life on the road to normalcy, the world has been turned upside down.
Joe Bonsall has spent 47 years touring with the Oak Ridge Boys, a Country Music Hall of Fame group.
Now? Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, touring artists are homebodies.
“I have had no trouble with it, to be honest,” Bonsall said, adding that he has long maintained a good life balance.
“I have always enjoyed being home, then I enjoy going on the road and enjoy singing and I enjoy coming back home.”
Bonsall acknowledged being a little more blessed than most to cope with a stay-at-home situation: He bought a 350-acre farm on the Tennessee-Kentucky line in 1998.
“Mary and I live in a nice home here in Hendersonville,” he said. “I’ve got plenty of room to roam in this house. I’ve got a house full of cats (five) and a great wife and I’ve got plenty of room around here. I live on the lake. I can go out in my little boat. I can drive out to my farm and cut grass and be out there in the middle of nature. So that has really helped me. I enjoy that so much that (being home) hasn’t been a problem.”
What it all means is this: If you see a Twitter video of Bonsall singing an R&B tune into a weedeater like it was a microphone, it’s not an indicator that he’s going stir crazy. He’s just having fun while also giving his 43,000 followers a glimpse into life on the farm.
In another video Bonsall posted to the social media site, he was singing a request on his porch when he was interrupted by a braying donkey. If he, or anyone else, needed a laugh in 2020, there you go.
Still breathing
A phone interview with Bonsall was arranged through a publicist who pitched the opportunity to check in with the Oak Ridge Boys during the pandemic. The Oak Ridge Boys have been managed for more than 40 years by Tulsa-based impresario Jim Halsey. Members of the group sang “Happy Birthday” to Halsey during a show last October at the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Touring ground to a halt for the Oak Ridge Boys and the rest of the music world five months later. After playing to a full house March 14 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, members of the group boarded their bus, ate sushi, laughed and listened to music. They had no inkling that, by the time the bus was parked the next morning, it would be the end of the road for the foreseable future.
Just about every Oak Ridge Boys gig since has been canceled or postponed.
“I have always said that God will tell us when to retire because we don’t know how,” Bonsall said. “As long we are feeling good and singing good and playing at a high level and everybody is into doing it, then, man, why not do it? If you can still sing, go sing. It’s not nuclear science. And the Oak Ridge Boys have proven that a bunch of older guys can get out there and get the job done, so let’s keep going.”
But, that said, Bonsall wondered if 2020 developments were a sign from above.
“All of a sudden, you have gotten months and months and months of no dates and no income and you are home,” he said. “I said to my wife a couple of times ‘Am I retired?’ She said ‘You may be.’ ”
Here’s a hint that the Oak Ridge Boys are absolutely not retired. Bonsall and his partners — William Lee Golden, Richard Sterban and Duane Allen — headed to the studio last week to begin work on an album of new material with favored producer Dave Cobb. Said Bonsall: “I can’t think of anything more healing than getting in the studio and making some new music.”
Bonsall strives to be positive, but admits he went through dark times in April because of uncertainty related to the pandemic.
“I fear for a lot of peoples’ mental state during all of this because, when people are sequestered at home, there’s a mental drain there that nobody talks about much,” he said, adding that things he has read indicate that suicides, domestic violence and child abuse are on the rise.
Bonsall said he and the Oak Ridge Boys have been blessed because no one in their “circle” has gotten COVID-19. He credited his faith for helping him snap out of his “dark days” phase of the pandemic. On June 14, he got a reminder that every day is a gift when he listened to a classic country station and counted eight consecutive songs by artists who had passed away. Then the station played “Elvira,” a blockbuster for the Oak Ridge Boys in 1981. It prompted Bonsall to tweet this: “Makes you count your blessings. Still breathing.”
Ready to sing
You can follow Bonsall on Twitter at @joebonsall. He’s an active tweeter who, in addition to his personal account, handles Twitter responsibilities for the Oak Ridge Boys. He tries to be encouraging.
“Our song ‘There Will Be Light’ makes more and more sense every day,” he said. “If I can influence a few people and make them feel a little better during all this, great. Everybody is struggling here, man.”
Day in the life of an Oak Ridge Boy at home?
Bonsall has — pun intended — pet topics that pop up frequently in his Twitter timeline. He often tweets wildlife photos from the farm and he celebrates #Caturday with photos of family cats.
“They are such unique creatures,” he said. “Everything is on their terms. Try to take a cat and put it where you want to put it. That ain’t going to happen.”
One of the cats, Crockett, has slept with Joe and Mary all 12 years of its life. (“He is the kind of cat that basically gets through the day just so he can get to the night and sleep in our bed.”)
Bonsall said all the cats are in love with his wife, but a couple “kind of like me.” He said he and a newer cat, Barney, have become good friends.
“My friendship with this cat may sound really silly, but it has helped get me through this,” he said. “He curls up in my lap almost every night. I am sitting in the den watching TV and I have got him with me.”
Bonsall has dropped Twitter references to “Gunsmoke,” “Reba,” “The Untouchables” and “The Twilight Zone” during the pandemic. He watched a lot of Westerns in the spring, including five or six John Wayne flicks, and he has re-watched all 15 seasons of “Criminal Minds.”
“The (people) who commit the crimes are so creepy it sometimes creeps you out a little bit,” he said. “But I just love the team and how they get to the bottom of everything from a behavioral analysis standpoint.”
Don’t jump to the conclusion that Bonsall has morphed into a couch potato. Farm chores get him out of the house and take him to his happy place. On Aug. 5, he tweeted a picture of himself on a lawn tractor and said, “I’ll be in my office all day.”
Like others in the entertainment industry, Bonsall yearns for a return to his other “office” — a stage. The Oak Ridge Boys, with safety measures enacted, have performed on only four dates since that bus trip ended in March.
“I’m trying to take it a day at a time,” Bonsall said. “We all are. We are trying to take care of our business as best as we can with no income coming in. It’s a time of sacrifice. It’s a time of loss for everybody.”
Bonsall, asked what makes him want to perform again, talked about how membership in the Oak Ridge Boys is a badge of honor.
“Being a part of the power harmony that comes out of the Oak Ridge Boys, just being one part of what makes that happen, has always been exciting and rewarding to me,” he said. “We have this unique career and have we have done just about everything there is to do. We have been at every level of this business. Nobody brings more history to the stage than the Oak Ridge Boys. This group dates back to World War II. The original Oak Ridge Quartet sang on the Opry in 1949, for crying out loud.”
Continuing, Bonsall said there’s just something about that “live” thing. He doesn’t want to do a virtual show. He doesn’t want to be part of a drive-in theater concert. He wants the Oak Ridge Boys to perform in front of actual people. He said that may not happen in its entirety “until we get a handle on this virus.” But he said the Oak Ridge Boys will be ready to get out there and sing.
“We have been used to the fact now that the world has changed,” he said. “Our lives have changed. The music industry has definitely taken a huge, gigantic hit. But there is a light at the end of the darkness. There is a light and it’s not a train. I think we’re going to get through it.”
