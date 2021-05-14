 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Remembering Bob Dylan Archives announcement five years ago
Watch Now: Remembering Bob Dylan Archives announcement five years ago

Video from March 2016. Inaugural curator of the Bob Dylan collection Michael Chaiken speaks about the collection of original lyric manuscripts at Gilcrease Museum

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa will open May 10, 2022.

Here's a look back to five years ago when the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the University of Tulsa announced that they had acquired the Bob Dylan Archives — more than 6,000 pieces of material going back 60 years.

That a bulk of that collection even existed had been a mystery until that announcement.

