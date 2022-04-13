Watch Now: 'Groundbreaking' album of songs in Cherokee language announced

Music is, of course, entertainment, but thanks to a groundbreaking venture, music is going to double as a vehicle for preservation of the Cherokee language.

Horton Records, in collaboration with Cherokee filmmaker and creator Jeremy Charles, announced during a Wednesday press conference at FireThief Productions that a contemporary album of original music performed entirely in the Cherokee language is forthcoming. The album is expected to be released in conjunction with the 2022 Cherokee National Holiday over Labor Day weekend.

The album will be diverse in the age range of artists (14 to 50) and musical genres, including folk/Americana, country, pop, reggae, heavy metal and hip hop, but the common denominator is all 12 artists will perform album tracks in the Cherokee language.

Some contributing artists were familiar with the language, and others got a translation assist from speakers.

The album is being crafted as part of a wide-ranging commitment to preserve and expand the Cherokee language.

Howard Paden, executive director of the Cherokee Nation Language Department, said in a news release issued in conjunction with the press conference that an Indigenous language is lost every two weeks around the world.

“With less than 2,000 living fluent Cherokee speakers, we are looking for ways to keep our language current and accessible,” he said, indicating that the album project is bringing a modern approach to language revitalization.

“Thanks to the support of our first language Cherokee speakers, the musicians dedicated to performing in their native language and the vision of Cherokee creator Jeremy Charles, we’ll have people jamming out in Cherokee in no time.”

Charles and Paden were joined at the news conference by the music artists, Cherokee language speakers, Brian Horton of Horton Records and Clarence Boyd of the Zarrow Families Foundation Commemoration Fund, which provided funding.

The album will be distributed by Horton Records, a nonprofit dedicated to providing support and tools for Tulsa-area musicians to broaden their reach.

The press conference was capped by three of the participating artists — Zebediah Nofire, IIA (Lillian Charles) and Kalyn Fay — performing their songs for the assembled crowd. Other artists on the album are Aaron Hale, Agalisiga Mackey, Austin Markham, Colby Luper, Desi & Cody, Ken Pomeroy Medicine Horse, Monica Taylor and Travis Fite.

More information about participating artists can be found at hortonrecords.org/cherokee. See Sunday’s Tulsa World for a more in-depth story about the project.

The album will be titled "ᎠᏅᏛᏁᎵᏍᎩ" ("Anvdvnelisgi," pronounced Ah Nuh Duh Nay Lees Gi) and translates to "Performers" in English.

