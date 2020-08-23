Paddy Ryan, Paul Benjaman, and Jesse Aycock took part in a late-night, post-session pinball championship match while on site to record “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
Brandon Holder, Leon Russell’s drummer up until his passing, tracks drums on Tom Skinner’s “Blind Man” during a recording session for “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
This view overlooks Pappy Reeve’s fishing cove and Leon’s Russell’s Grand Lake house and cabins from the infamous pool’s deck at sunset. Music artists congregated at the location to record “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
An aerial shot of Paradise Studio shows Leon Russell’s former house, the two cabins he had built, his studio and a swimming pool on his Grand Lake property. Music artists visited there in February to record “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
Paul Benjaman takes in the view during a break from recording at Leon Russell’s former lake property. COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
Phil Clarkin
Jesse Aycock lays down steel guitar tracks on “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
Phil Clarkin
Paul Benjaman records a distorted vocal line for Jimmy Markham’s “Black Cherry” during a recording session for the album “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
Phil Clarkin
Branjae works through lyrics to Lowell Fulsom’s “Tramp” during the recording of the album “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
Phil Clarkin
Paddy Ryan, Paul Benjaman, and Jesse Aycock took part in a late-night, post-session pinball championship match while on site to record “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
Phil Clarkin
Dustin Pittsley tackled Tom Skinner’s “Blind Man” during the making of “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
Phil Clarkin
Brandon Holder, Leon Russell’s drummer up until his passing, tracks drums on Tom Skinner’s “Blind Man” during a recording session for “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
Phil Clarkin
This view overlooks Pappy Reeve’s fishing cove and Leon’s Russell’s Grand Lake house and cabins from the infamous pool’s deck at sunset. Music artists congregated at the location to record “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
Phil Clarkin
An aerial shot of Paradise Studio shows Leon Russell’s former house, the two cabins he had built, his studio and a swimming pool on his Grand Lake property. Music artists visited there in February to record “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
Phil Clarkin
John Fullbright tracks key parts on a Wurlitzer that belonged to Dick Sims during a recording session for the album “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
Phil Clarkin
Briana Wright tracks background vocals during the making of the album “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music.” COURTESY/Phil Clarkin
That was the reaction of music artist Jesse Aycock when he stepped into Paradise Studio, a Grand Lake recording studio constructed for Leon Russell in the early 1970s.
In February, Aycock was among 20 Tulsa musicians who road-tripped to Russell’s former studio with the aim of filling it with noise again.
The result is “Back to Paradise: A Tulsa Tribute to Okie Music,” a new album scheduled for release Aug. 28 via Horton Records.
“Back to Paradise” features current artists, including Grammy-nominated John Fullbright, covering material originally recorded by Russell, JJ Cale, the Gap Band, Jesse Ed Davis and others.
It’s the first album tracked at the studio since 1978, according to a news release, which said Russell, Bob Seger and Freddie King once recorded at the site and many other musicians “escaped to fellowship at this Okie oasis.”
Said Fullbright in the release: “One of the coolest things about driving there was thinking that Bob Dylan did the exact same drive, George Harrison did the exact same drive. That was really neat. Tulsa’s music scene is very talented and eclectic, and we are a city that does not forget its roots and past, and celebrates it and builds on it.”
The idea to make an album that connects the past to the present was first discussed about 10 years ago, according to executive producer Brian Horton.
Aycock recalled that the original idea was to include past artists collaborating with current artists. Ever try to herd a bunch of music artists, with schedules and commitments all their own, to the same place at the same time? It’s not easy. In years since initial discussions, some of the vintage artists passed away, so the project evolved. The stars finally aligned in 2020, and musicians gathered to knock out 17 songs in a four-day span.
“That just goes to show the level of musicianship in this community,” Aycock said. “A lot of us have played together. Some of us hadn’t really played together, but it just happened so effortlessly. It was great. There was a lot of hanging out, too, just hanging out like summer camp — summer camp for musicians.”
Just like the old days?
In the book “Leon Russell: In His Own Words,” Russell recalled that he and Dylan were relaxing at Grand Lake when a local resident pointed at Russell and told Dylan, “You know, this guy here is famous all over the world.” Dylan smiled.
Russell’s Grand Lake studio was preserved and restored by Tulsan Rick Huskey. Producer Jason Weinheimer “tore down” part of his studio in Little Rock and brought equipment to help get the site session-ready, according to Aycock.
Asked if there was magic in the air at Russell’s former studio, Aycock confirmed that “magic” is the best way to describe it.
“Really, just the first time opening the doors to the studio and walking into that room, you can just feel it,” he said.
“Gear and all that definitely matters to a degree in terms of capturing good sound and everything, but I think, more importantly, the vibe and sound of a room matters almost more. And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t matter how good your gear is.
“But you have to have a cool space to play and you have to have players that know what you are doing. If you have those elements, then the recording part really is kind of easy. That room — and it’s the same with the Church Studio — both of those rooms, having recorded in them, they have something special. You feel it in the room and then, once you start playing, it just instantly sounds great. It really was like a magical thing. It’s cool to see things come together so easily.”
Paul Benjaman, longtime proponent of the project, said it was “really, really cool to be involved in it.” He covered five songs on the album, according to a track listing, including Cale’s “I’ll Make Love to You Anytime,” Don White’s “Helluva Deal,” Cale’s “Ride Me High,” Steve Pryor’s “Misery Kickin’ In” and Teegarden & Van Winkle’s “Mona Sweet Mona.” David Teegarden’s son, Matt, played on the latter.
Other artists honored with covers include Steve Ripley, Lowell Fulson, Gypsy Trips, Junior Markham, Dwight Twilley, Cliff Beasley, Hoyt Axton, Jim Byfield and Tom Skinner/Don Morris.
“We tried to pay tribute to the artists and bring some attention to some of the lesser-known people and give a nod to the big guys the Tulsa Sound is known for all at the same time,” Benjaman said.
The “core band” consisted of Benjaman, Aycock, Fullbright, Paddy Ryan and Aaron Boehler. They were joined by a cast of guest contributors. Aycock said current artists were excited to take part.
“Growing up and playing music (here), once you kind of learn of these artists who came before us and accomplished so much and were part of so many cool projects, we all really gained a love for everyone that sort of paved the way,” he said.
Regarding the finished product, Aycock said, “I think we did the old guys justice. I hope they think that, too. I know a couple of the artists that we covered have heard their songs and they gave us the thumbs-up. That’s always a good sign.”
Dwight Twilley’s wife, Jan, speaking on behalf of the Twilley camp, said Sarah Frick’s cover of “I’m on Fire” is the best cover of the song she has ever heard.
The album is attracting positive attention, according to Benjaman, who said tracks are getting radio play in Australia and the United Kingdom.
“There has been some really good press behind it,” he said. “It’s really kind of helping put Tulsa on the map as a place with its own musical heritage.”
The Tulsa-based label, Horton Records, strives to build on that heritage while also supporting and developing area musicians.
“We think we’ve captured some of the spirit and energy that happens around town when you go to a live show,” Horton said in a “Back to Paradise” news release.
“These musicians love our regional history so much. This is a document of them paying tribute. We want people to check out today’s musicians, but we also want them to appreciate the Oklahoma musicians that have made it possible to have a relevant music scene today.”
Leon Russell: Take a look back at some of his memorable moments
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Summer Savings 30% OFF!