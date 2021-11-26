Watch Now: Allman Family Revival features sons of Allman Brothers Band members

This is the time of year when families get together.
Why should the Allmans be any different?
Midway between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Tulsa Theater will host the Allman Family Revival, a Dec. 14 celebration of the life, spirit and music of Gregg Allman.
Allman died in May of 2017. In December of that year, when Allman would have celebrated a 70th birthday, his son, Devon, honored dad’s legacy by inviting music artists to join him for a jam.
The Allman Family Revival, now an annual tour in its fifth year, was born.
“My dad was one of the architects of Southern rock and I think it’s very fitting around his birthday to pay tribute,” Devon said.
It would be a shame if someone wasn’t performing material crafted by the Allman Brothers Band, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995. Those songs hit a sweet spot (“Midnight Rider” popped up in an episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs”) and should be kept in circulation.
Artists who will perform the songs in Tulsa have Allman Brothers DNA. The Allman Betts Band is the “house band” for the Allman Family Revival. Three members — Devon Allman, Duane Betts and Berry Duane Oakley — of the Allman Betts Band are sons of founding members of the Allman Brothers Band.
Devon Allman, during a recent phone interview, was asked if there was a moment in his life when he realized Allman Brothers songs mean something to people. He said it’s hard to say (“it’s kind of every night”) and, moreso, it’s all about getting off the stage knowing that you made a lot of people happy.
“That’s first and foremost,” he said.
But Devon then recalled a specific instance when he was 17 and on the road with the Allman Brothers. He was at a what-do-you-want-to-do-with-your-life crossroads. He loved drama and acting, so maybe a theater career? But he also loved rock & roll and playing the guitar.
“I kind of went on that tour to make up my mind,” he said. “And the last night of the tour, they pulled me out on stage to sing ‘Midnight Rider.’”
Devon said the stars aligned and he “killed it.”
“The energy from the crowd was just palpable. It was like, you could just cut it with a knife, the love and the togetherness. That’s when I realized that, yeah, I want to be a musician. I want to share this energy with people.”
And, because of that moment, his fate was sealed?
“I was pretty addicted to that because, in theater, when you’re acting, you’re acting out a role, you know? You don’t connect the same as you do with music. People go to a concert and they can scream their lungs out and they can stomp the beat and clap their hands. It’s an exorcism, so to speak. You can kind of get all your frustrations out. You can go nuts. A night at the theater is a little bit different, obviously. So I was really attracted to the primal side of a rock & roll concert, that energy exchange between the crowd and the band.”
Devon, who was raised by his mother, didn’t meet his father until he was a teen. He said he had his own “organic path” to fall in love with music and rock radio. He loved the Rolling Stones and the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. He later got into heavy metal and alternative music and everything else, including jazz and the blues.
“By the time I met my dad, I probably already had a music collection that rivaled his,” he said.
Of course Devon gained an appreciation for his father’s body of work. He said he goes through “various perspectives” when performing his dad’s material in front of audiences.
“One is like, man, I hope we’re really doing this song justice,” he said. “And then the other is, oh man, these folks are really in a time machine right now and I’m so happy we’re able to provide that for them. And all the way to the other end of the spectrum, I am playing ‘Midnight Rider’ or ‘Melissa,’ and I’m thinking, ‘Dad, I wish I was hearing you play this.’ It’s really a range of emotions and some are melancholy and some are really, really jubilant and really happy.”
Devon, asked if there is an Allman Brothers song that means more to him than other songs, said his favorite has always been “Dreams.” He loves how it’s jazzy and melancholy and exploratory and powerful all at the same time.
“The chorus is heavy, like it just hits you,” he said. “It’s just a consummate composition. I love playing that with Allman Betts Band. We are definitely going to play that one on the revival. It was just always my favorite to watch them play. Before Dad passed away, I kind of graduated through the ranks. I first sat in on ‘Midnight Rider’ and ‘One Way Out.’ One time I was like, man, can I play ‘Dreams?’ My dad said ‘Are you ready for that?’”
Devon is ready to celebrate his father and the Allman Brothers catalog in Tulsa. Getting back out in front of audiences after the COVID-19 shutdown helped hammer home his belief that music is medicinal.
“When you see a grown-ass man crying in the front row when you play a familiar song, it really hits home,” he said. “There certainly is a really sacred togetherness with live music and it feels good to be back doing it.”