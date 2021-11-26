Watch Now: Allman Family Revival features sons of Allman Brothers Band members

Devon Allman, during a recent phone interview, was asked if there was a moment in his life when he realized Allman Brothers songs mean something to people. He said it’s hard to say (“it’s kind of every night”) and, moreso, it’s all about getting off the stage knowing that you made a lot of people happy.

“That’s first and foremost,” he said.

But Devon then recalled a specific instance when he was 17 and on the road with the Allman Brothers. He was at a what-do-you-want-to-do-with-your-life crossroads. He loved drama and acting, so maybe a theater career? But he also loved rock & roll and playing the guitar.

“I kind of went on that tour to make up my mind,” he said. “And the last night of the tour, they pulled me out on stage to sing ‘Midnight Rider.’”

Devon said the stars aligned and he “killed it.”

“The energy from the crowd was just palpable. It was like, you could just cut it with a knife, the love and the togetherness. That’s when I realized that, yeah, I want to be a musician. I want to share this energy with people.”

And, because of that moment, his fate was sealed?