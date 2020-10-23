 Skip to main content
Watch Blake Shelton talk about his 'absolutely amazing' day taking Oklahoma foster children fishing at his ranch

Watch Blake Shelton talk about his 'absolutely amazing' day taking Oklahoma foster children fishing at his ranch

Blake Shelton

Country music singer and television personality Blake Shelton performs prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's hard to imagine a TV personality and country music superstar getting nervous about meeting new people.

But in a new video released this week, Blake Shelton admits he was a little worried when a group of Oklahoma foster children came on a fishing trip at his Johnston County ranch. He was worried about whether the fish would be biting, whether the kids would be into fishing and whether they would be distracted by meeting a famous person.

"We got lucky," he says in the video, when the children who came out were glad to meet him but eager to get fishing.

"That made me so happy," he adds.

Video the video below. Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Blake Shelton: A look at the Oklahoman's music career

