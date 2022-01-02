Wanda Jackson, Leon Russell, Bob Dylan part of book detailing history of rock concerts

While on the concert subject, what’s the best or most memorable concert you attended in Tulsa? The question was pitched to readers on social media forums and responses were selected to accompany this article.

Before checking those out, here are 10 appetizers that might motivate you to read Myers’ book about rock concert history.

1. Leon Russell

The book gives readers a backstage pass from the first rock concert in Los Angeles in 1951 to Live Aid in 1985 and significant events in between, including Woodstock and the 1971 Concert for Bangladesh. Tulsa music artists Leon Russell and Jim Keltner got mentions in the Concert for Bangladesh recap.

Two years later, Russell could have been among headliners at another historic concert, a Summer Jam at Watkins Glen that set a Guinness Book of World Records attendance mark. Jim Koplik said he and co-producer Shelly Finkel targeted the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers for the event.