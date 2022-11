Red Dirt musician Wade Bowen has a concert set for April 8 at Cain's Ballroom.

Tickets, starting at $22, go on sale Friday at etix.com.

Bowen was a member of West 84, until 2001 when the group became known as Wade Bowen and West 84. He released his first album in 2002.

His releases since then include six studio sets, two live collections, a gospel album and an ongoing series of buddy-country hits with fellow Texan Randy Rogers, according to publicity information.