W.A.S.P. schedules tour stop in Tulsa

W.A.S.P. is on a 40 Years Live World Tour that will bring the metal band to Tulsa for a Nov. 6 performance at Tulsa Theater. W.A.S.P. will be joined by Michael Schenker and Armored Saint.
Tickets, which range in price from $35 to $69.50, are scheduled to go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Tickets can be charged by phone (800-514-3849) or purchased online at tulsatheater.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.