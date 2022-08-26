Vocalists from chart-scorching country bands join forces for Frontmen show at Hard Rock

One ticket to a Frontmen show sort of gets you three concerts.

The Frontmen?

It’s a “supergroup” populated with vocalists from country bands that set the charts ablaze in the 1990s.

The Frontmen — Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Tim Rushow, formerly of Little Texas — will perform Sunday, Aug. 28 at Hard Rock Live, the concert venue of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa.

For a set list, they can cherry-pick from a collective discography that includes 30-plus No. 1 singles and 50-plus top-40 hits.

“We usually do 90 minutes,” McDonald said during a phone interview in advance of the Hard Rock show. “We could easily play for two or three hours. It’s No. 1 songs, songs that people will recognize and songs that were part of their lives back in that era of music.”

Among Lonestar’s blockbusters was 1999’s “Amazed,” a song that reached Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton heights. “Amazed” was the first country song since 1983’s “Islands in the Stream” to cross over and soar to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

People come to Frontmen shows because they want to hear the hits, said McDonald, who mentioned “Amazed” and multiple songs from Lonestar, Restless Heart and Little Texas.

But the Frontmen might not be through making hits.

“We’re having so much fun doing this that we thought it would be good to go back in the studio and record what we feel is Frontmen music, music that really represented us as a group,” McDonald said.

“We all have a lot in common, me being from Texas and Tim is from Texas. Larry is not from Texas, but he sang about Texas. The producer, Mickey Jack Cones, is from Texas. The music has turned out amazing. It’s crazy to think there’s a buzz about the Frontmen in Nashville, Tennessee, right now, about our new music. People are really excited.”

McDonald said the Frontmen recorded a new song (“If It Wasn’t for the Radio”) a few years ago “just to kind of get our feet wet.”

Six tracks have been cut for the new project, and they might go back into the studio and cut another half dozen.

Said McDonald: “At this stage of our careers, to have a second chance at a record deal, we have all three said that it’s kind of a God thing — that he has had his hand on this the whole time.”

McDonald said they have been doing the Frontmen thing off and on for a little more than 10 years, often during “slow months” for their respective bands. When the pandemic arrived, folks paused to consider what they might want to do with the rest of their lives.

“We just decided we don’t want to do this part time,” McDonald said, referring to the Frontmen venture. “We want to do this full time and have fun doing it.”

Leap of faith?

“My wife, the other night, we were talking about it,” McDonald said. “She said ‘It’s just a big leap of faith, isn’t it?’ I said ‘Absolutely it is,’ because Larry, Tim and myself, we had great careers with Lonestar, Little Texas and Restless Heart. But sometimes you have just got to take that leap of faith and go on and do other things.”

McDonald was asked this: Of all the music artists in the world, why are Stewart and Rushlow “the” guys to be part of the Frontmen venture?

“That’s a really good question,” McDonald said. “When we get on stage every night and we get on that bus every night, there is no competition. There are no egos involved. It is just us, first and foremost, as friends. Then we get on that stage and we are up there entertaining together as a group. We laugh together. I don’t know. It has been a breath of fresh air.”

Watch Now: 5 to find: Things to do this weekend